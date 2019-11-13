NGO Trains 1,100 Women In Rivers

A non-governmental organisation, the Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid Foundation (EJAF), has commenced the training of no fewer than 1,100 women drawn from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State on various skills.

EJAF is organizing the two-week skills acquisition programme in collaboration with the Belema Aid Foundation and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/ Belemaoil Producing Limited Joint Venture (JV).

The vocational/ entrepreneurship training and empowerment programme will is expected to cover catering, poultry, fashion designing, make-up, fish farming and several other skills.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the skills in Port Harcourt, EJAF Founder, Dr. (Mrs) Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tein Jr., said that the best way to eradicate poverty in the family and society generally, is to empower women.

Tein Jr., said, “ I want to tell men that the best way to run away from poverty is to empower their wives. I am doing what I am doing today because I was empowered by my husband, Engr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr”.

“There will be a prize for the best three out of every skills acquisition. I know every woman want to be one of the best three, but you can only get the prize if you are one of the best three”.

“In the course of the programme, every day, we will be giving out a project and they will be judged based on their performance on the project”.

“There will be a great prize for the best three. So, I am pleading with us that every day, we should come with a mindset to win. We are not coming to pray, we are coming to learn and win. I love you all.”

Also speaking at the event, the head, economic empowerment, skills acquisition and training, Belemaoil producing limited, Mr. Virtue Amachree, thanked the founder and president of the firm, Engr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr, for creating the platform for people to realize their potentials.

