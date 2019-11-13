Niger: Road Accidents Kill 236 In 9 Months

About 236 people were killed in 365 road accidents within nine months in Niger State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sector commander in the North-central, Mr Joel Dagwa has disclosed.

Dagwa who stated this in Minna, yesterday, confirmed that the accidents took place between January and September 2019.

According to him, 2,097 people were involved in the accidents that left 1,303 victims critically injured.

The sector commander blamed the accidents on speeding, overloading and wrongful overtaking, just as he cautioned motorists against reckless driving.

He advised motorists to imbibe the habit of safe driving and respect for other road users, vowing to deal with road users that violate traffic regulations.

