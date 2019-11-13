NEWS
Niger: Road Accidents Kill 236 In 9 Months
About 236 people were killed in 365 road accidents within nine months in Niger State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sector commander in the North-central, Mr Joel Dagwa has disclosed.
Dagwa who stated this in Minna, yesterday, confirmed that the accidents took place between January and September 2019.
According to him, 2,097 people were involved in the accidents that left 1,303 victims critically injured.
The sector commander blamed the accidents on speeding, overloading and wrongful overtaking, just as he cautioned motorists against reckless driving.
He advised motorists to imbibe the habit of safe driving and respect for other road users, vowing to deal with road users that violate traffic regulations.
MOST READ
Hoodlums Disrupt Protest Against School Closure
Court Gives EFCC Ultimatum On Diezani’s Extradition
Edo APC Suspends National Chair, Oshiomhole
Bayelsa: Act Quickly On Court Ruling, Secondus Tells INEC
NGO Trains 1,100 Women In Rivers
Niger: Road Accidents Kill 236 In 9 Months
Newspaper Distributors Declare Mourning For Deceased Members
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Border Closure: Producer Of Ogoja Rice Set To Crash Price Of 50kg Bag Of Rice To N14, 000
-
FEATURES24 hours ago
As Olujimi Makes Historic Return To Senate
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
Market Infernos: NAICOM Wants MSMEs To Key Into Micro Insurance Policies
-
NEWS24 hours ago
I ‘m Working Hard For Bello’s Reelection In Kogi – el-Rufai
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Just In: Edo APC Removes Lawrence Okah As Secretary
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Tribute To Stella Adadevoh, A Heroine Of Our Time
-
POLITICS16 hours ago
Bayelsa Poll: Court Disqualifies APC Deputy Governorship Candidate Over False Information
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: APC, PDP Trade Accusations Over Printing Of Fake Ballot Papers