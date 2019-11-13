Ruga : I’m Protecting My People’s Interest , Says Miyetti Allah Leader

The national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo has revealed that he was not against state governors, but only protecting interest of his people.

Bodejo made this revelation while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, over his media attack against his person, by some the south east and middle belt governors on his statement on the ‘Ruga’ policy.

Bodejo was quoted to have threatened that; “there would be no peace in their States if they did not establish Ruga.”

The Fulani leader denied making any statements capable of breaching peace in the country, saying that the Fulanis are peace loving people, that is why they can be able to leave among communities for many years without crisis.

“Am not against any governor, I am only protecting interest of my people, ranches are the only way of keeping my people together without any problems. The governors should also understand and consider the Fulanis, as grazing is their ways of lives. So any statements I made is to protect my people, it is my opinion,” he said.

Bodejo stated further that in order to maintain peace, the governors should stop the indiscriminate arrest of Fulani herdsmen and their cows for grazing in their land, most especially the governor of Benue state.

He also appealed to the governors to welcome Fulani pastoralist as they migrate through their states in looking for greener pastures, adding that it was the stoppage of rain that would lead them to be moving from one communities to another without crisis.

He, however, called on Fulani herdsmen to corporate with traditional rulers and leaders of any communities they approach for advice in order to avoid problems.

