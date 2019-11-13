Sacked Science Teachers Barricade Gov’s Office In C/River

Over 500 sacked Science teachers in Cross River State yesterday, barricaded entrance to the Governor’s office, blocking vehicular movement to and from the governor’s office in protest over alleged disappearance of their names from the payroll of the state.

The sacked workers said that they are shocked that their names disappeared in a ‘mysterious’ circumstance from pay roll having put in their best to ensure that there is increased productivity in the state school system, yet they are treated like lepers.

LEADERSHIP recalls that these sacked workers had some weeks ago taken to the streets, over the same issue and barricaded the gate of the governor’s office and almost disrupted business activities at the Governor’s office with the hope that their cry would be heard.

According to John Bebia who claimed to be speaking for the aggrieved workers they were yet to be briefed on the reasons why their names had been removed from the state government’s payroll.

Bebia said, “Any government that is interested to have development shouldn’t tamper with teachers who were duly employed after rigorous scrutiny and subsequently employed in 2015 only to be discarded like piece of rag.

“Our recruitment in 2015 was done by Educom, an Indian firm with a proven track record for standard and excellence.

“Initially we didn’t know that anything had happened until our colleagues started getting paid and our people were not, we went to relevant offices to find out what happened, we discovered that our names have been removed from the payroll by government.

“They pulled out our names from the payroll in September, we started work since 2015, but we were pay-rolled in January 2016. We are about 500 teachers affected, and it could be more.”

They accused the state government of not following the service rules, adding that they were yet to know the rational behind their names being deleted from the payroll.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

