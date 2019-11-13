Tiv/Jukun Crisis: Militias Kill School Principal

Militias in the early hours of yesterday attacked and killed the principal of Government Day Secondary School Sukundi, Mr. Yusuf Yaro while on his way from Sukundi to Wukari within the Wukari local government area of Taraba State.

The chairman Wukari local government council, Hon Daniel Adigrace disclosed this to LEADERSHIP, yesterday, saying the principal was attacked and killed on the spot between Sukundi to Wukari road while the motorcycle rider who was conveying him to Wukari escaped with serious injuries to narrate what happened to the police in Wukari.

“We woke up today to bad news again, our principal, a Jukun man from GDSS Sukundi was killed by Tiv militias. He was coming to Wukari from Sukundi on motorcycle, the Okada rider escaped with serious injuries. He is receiving treatment at General Hospital Wukari.

Adigrace said the name of the motorcycle rider is Jibrin Isaiaka, adding that the attackers were over 30 in number with guns and other light weapons.

“They laid ambush along the Wukari Sukundi road with guns and machetes, as soon as they killed the principal, they ran into the bush, the Okada rider is the one that came to tell us and also reported to the police.”

The president general ,Tiv Cultural and Social Association Taraba State, Chief Goodman Dahida while reacting to the incident said the Tiv people in Taraba State were still in support of the peace initiatives by the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku and would not go for any attack to truncate the peace process.

