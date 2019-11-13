Uwaifo, Peters, Obesere, Others For Eko Music Festival

…As Ebenezer Obe is honoured

All is set for one of the most talked-about music festivals that’s about to hit the city of Lagos tagged Ariya Eko Music Festival, which will showcase Nigeria’s indigenous music and its tourism potential billed for December.

This maiden edition of the festival is packaged by number one promoter of indigenous and highlife music, Evergreen Musical Company and is expected to bring freshness and originality to the music industry, in view of the pervading downward trend in morals and societal values.

A similar one, tagged Faaji Agba Eko was staged last year but was mainly for the aged and elderly, with the likes of Pa Orlando Julius; the great flutist, Tee Mac; folklore singer, Pa Jimi Solanke; Buga; female talking drummer, Ara; Yinka Davies and many others in attendance.

A statement issued by the chief executive officer (CEO) of Evergreen Musical Company, Bimbo Esho said this year’s event was expanded to include all other genres and the general musical populace of both the young and the old.

“The most prolific features of the Ariya Eko Music Festival are to preserve, promote and propagate our indigenous band culture and to give us a musical identity.

“Therefore, music that will flow from the past to the present, which includes folk music, highlife, Juju, apala, Afrobeat, agidigbo, sakara, hip-hop, waka, fuji, etc., will be showcased.

“The event will hold in mid-December and is to be staged here in Lagos. Lagos is the epicentre of entertainment. And since entertainment and tourism are one of the main thrusts of the Governor Sanwo-Olu government to fulfill the “E” component in its THEMES Strategic Thrust, we plan to take tourism and entertainment to the next level in Lagos State with this music concert.

“This star-studded event, which is in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, shall feature artistes like Sir Victor Uwaifo, Adewesco, Sir Shina Peters, Yinka Davies, Eko Brass Band and Abass Akande Obesere and Tee Mac.

“Other artistes expected at the event include Omileyan, Segun Blessing, Ibitayo Jeje, Abideen Yusuf Olatunji, Wasiu Oseni Ejire, Young Tunde Nightingale and Halimat Ayinla Omowura, among others.

“The highpoint of the event will be the induction of one of Nigeria’s most prolific music icons, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, MON, into the Evergreen Music Hall of Fame with a repertoire of about 660 songs, one of the largest in the world,” she said.

Expected to grace this occasion are traditional rulers, prominent Lagos indigenes, Nigerians from the Diaspora, top government officials, young and upcoming artistes, musical associations, and men of the corporate world.

“Ariya Eko Music Festival is a promising project that requires the support of all and sundry to achieve its aim and purpose.

“The general public, private sector, musicians, owners and promoters of radio and television stations should support it as a service to our indigenous musical heritage and culture and also to propagate our tourism potential,” the statement added.

