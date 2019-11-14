A New Vista For Ajaokuta Steel?

ABAH ADAH in this report, x-rays the renewed efforts at completing and operationalising the Ajaokuta Steel Mill and shares the people’s views

In view of the series of failed attempts at completing the Ajaokuta Steel Mill which has been on for about 40 years, recent moves and affirmations by government that it is determined and working round the clock to complete and operationalise the mill at full capacity are being received with skepticism.

Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL), popularly known as Ajaokuta Steel Mill, started in 1979 in Ajaokuta (Kwara State then), Kogi State now, built on a sprawling 24,000 hectares (59,000 acres) site is the largest steel mill in Nigeria, envisaged and believed to be the bedrock of industrialisation for the country.

Experts say the plant, which has a 68 kilometre road network, and meant to accommodate 24 housing estates, a seaport and a 110mw power generation plant, If operational, could provide nearly a million direct and indirect jobs.

Ironically, the gigantic project has been an unfulfilled dream as it remained uncompleted, 40 years after, and ever since then the steel factory complex has not produced a single bar, coil or rod, despite billions of dollars in public funding expended on it and the multiple ownership changes over time. Yet, the good news is that recent audits carried out on the plant have shown that the equipment is intact.

Shehu Shagari and Leonid Brezhnev led Nigeria and Russia when the two countries first started to build the Ajaokuta steel rolling mill in 1979, i.e. the year construction work began on the steel complex, which was supposed to produce as much as five million metric tonnes of steel a year.

Thousands of Russian engineers descended on Nigeria in the years that followed. However, work stalled due to government’s failure to pay the builders, Russia’s Tyazhpromexport, on schedule.

By 2004, when it was taken over by India’s Ispat Industries Limited, the plant was yet to produce any steel. Ispat’s concession was revoked in 2008 and it took Nigeria eight years to come up with a renegotiated concession agreement. This prompted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2016 to describe the situation as “a tragedy of immense proportion.”

Expressing skepticism, over the current moves by government to resume work on the company, a source in the mines ministry who pleaded anonymity said: “We’ve sang this song before, and frankly we are more than a little tired of hearing the same tune over and over again.

“At the risk of being accused of apathy, I personally believe that it will take a miracle to see any positive result from this new deal.”

Forty years later, Nigeria is again banking on a bilateral agreement reached in October this year during a meeting between Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and Russian President, Vladimir Putin in Russia to resuscitate the now derelict steel factory complex.

At the signing of the new memorandum of understanding, Nigeria’s minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite said: “The partnership will help get sections of the factory into production before the end of 2019.”

This move to bring back the original Russian Engineers that started the building of the complex and the recent two-day working visit to the plant and the Ajaokuta Steel Complex by the minister and other officials in the ministry to see things first hand thereafter are a proof that the federal government is committed to the revitalisation of Ajaokuta once and for all.

Having confirmed during his tour of the complex that a substantial part of the equipment is in good shape, the minister urged the management of Ajaokuta Steel Company (ASC) to consider upgrading from mere maintenance of the complex to manufacturing those simple things people keep importing even as the installed equipment has the capacity to produce them locally.

According to him, there are so many things that can be produced within the complex but which are being imported on a daily basis.

“We don’t have to continue like that,” the minister said. “We can produce such simple technologies as water or petrol pump and a host of others, and put them in the market. I think we should upgrade from maintenance to manufacturing now, and commercialise as well, especially for those things that are useful in society which people buy or import all the time.

“There is nothing wrong in you having showrooms in all the regions’ strategic towns like Lagos, Abuja and others.”

Yet, it appears that people, even the workers, still find it very difficult to believe what they are hearing and seeing concerning the Ajaokuta project because they have witnessed several attempts at completing and operationalising the mill that failed eventually.

In a speech presented on behalf of the three housed unions, the chairman, Nigerian Union of Mines Workers, Comr. Salami M. J. noted with concern that they have had several cases in the past when top government functionaries, not excluding senators and members of the House of Representatives, would come to the complex, see what has been abandoned there, and even weep and leave with the promise of doing something about it, only to stoke the people’s hope and do nothing eventually, urging the present administration to muster the courage and will to break the jinx this time.

“I urge the present government to summon courage and political will like former President, Alh. Shehu Shagari of blessed memory, who within four years put up this structure we see on ground today,” he said.

LEADERSHIP caught up with a resident of the Ajaokuta community by name, Abdulmalik Sule who said: “We have walked this path several times before and nothing happened; so how will I believe that this time will be different. Until I see this plant resume productive operations, I will not believe that this government is prepared to take Nigeria to the next level by completing and operationalising Ajaokuta Steel Mill.”

The source said by the original design of Ajaokuta, it has all the machines needed to build any part that may be needed to fix and operationalise the machines within the complex.

He told LEADERSHIP that people would have been more worried and sorry for the company should they see what is built underground. According to him, “the more you see on the surface, the much more you see below the surface. This complex has everything to make Nigeria proud as a global industrial hub if it had started production as was originally envisaged.”

Could this fresh move at completing the mill be the same old song?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

