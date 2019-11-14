Bafana Bafana Face Tough Test In Ghana

South Africa will face a stern test when they open their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign with a clash away to Group C rivals Ghana, tonight.

This match will be the first competitive fixture for new Bafana Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki, though his team will bring some momentum into the clash, following their 2-1 home win over Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge match played last month.

Ntseki was part of former Coach Stuart Baxter’s technical team and looking to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor, with high hopes that South Africa can slowly begin a return to being considered one of the continent’s football powerhouses.

The new coach has warned that the attacking prowess on display against Mali is unlikely to be repeated against Ghana. “We have to be very careful. Starting on the front foot can get us an early goal, and unsettle Ghana in Ghana,” he explained.

“But at the same time, if you give Ghana too much possession, they can easily hurt you. They are at home, they will have the support and confidence of their people. So it’s a game where one has to be very cautious.”

On the other side, the pressure is high on coach James Kwesi Appiah, who needs a strong showing against Bafana Bafana (and a good qualification campaign overall) to keep his spot as Black Stars boss.

However, Captain Andre Ayew called on the team to shrug off their recent lack of playing time (Ghana’s full senior team has not been active in the past two international windows) and begin the road to Cameroon 2021 on a positive note.

“We have to make sure we start this qualification series really well, so we are preparing for this game against South Africa on Thursday,” the Swansea player explained.

He added, “In the last two international breaks, we didn’t have international games, so that’s a bit hard for us because we haven’t been together as a team for a while. That’s not an excuse, our job is to get three points at home. We know it’s going to be a difficult game at home but this week, we will make sure we start the qualifiers well.”

In head-to-head starts, Ghana and South Africa have met in 12 previous matches. Bafana Bafana have claimed four wins compared to three for the Black Stars, while five games have been drawn.

The teams met in a friendly ahead of the 2019 AFCON back in June. The match, played in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates as part of the teams’ preparations for the tournament in Egypt, ended in a goalless stalemate, being Ghana’s last home match against SA.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

