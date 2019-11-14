Court Adjourns Trial Of Atiku’s Son-in-Law To Jan 29

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned the ongoing trial of Abdulahi Babalele, a son-in-law of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar over money laundering allegations to January 29.

Babalele was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

In the two-count charge against Babalele, the EFCC alleged that he had on February 20, 2019, procured and aided one Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment, amounting to $140,000 USD, without going through financial institution.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.

During yesterday’s proceeding, Justice Aneke admitted an extra-judicial statements of the first prosecution witness, Bashir Mohammed in evidence.

The EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo had on Tuesday objected to the tendering of the statement when the defence counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) sought to tender it as an exhibit.

The court had then adjourned till Wednesday for a ruling.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Aneke, agreed with the submission of prosecution on the admissibility of such document, with an addendum that same could only be admissible, where the proper foundation is laid.

The court then held that the defence was at liberty to lay the required foundation if it so desired.

After the court’s ruling, Defence counsel (Ozekhome), then commenced cross-examination of the witness, so as to lay the proper foundation as required by law.

Ozhekome then directed the witness to read from his extra judicial statement made to the EFCC on the 11th of March.

The part of the statement read, “I collected the dollars from Dan Asabe and called Abdulahi who told me to take the money to Ogun state to Obasanjo’s library”.

“When I got to the library, I met a man who asked if I am Bashir and I said yes. He asked where is the message from Abdulahi and I gave him the money. I don’t know the name of the person I gave the money but I can identify the office. “

Addressing the court, Ozhekome said that the defence had established from the portion of extra judicial statements he asked the witness to read, that they were contradictory to his witness in court yesterday.

“Yesterday, you said you gave Obasanjo $140,000 personally in his house but in this your statement today, you wrote that you gave the money to a man in the library that you don’t even know his name.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

