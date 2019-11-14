NEWS
Court Strikes Out Busola Dakolo’s Rape Suit, Fines Her N1m
A High Court in Bwari, Abuja on Thursday threw out the case filed by Photographer, Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).
This came after Fatoyinbo filed an objection and an affidavit at the Court reiterating that Busola’s statements were false and concocted to embarrass, scandalise and ridicule Fatoyinbo.
He argued that from the inception, she sought the attention of the media and press, and brought the civil action even while the Police’s investigation was ongoing.
According to Justice Oathman A. Musa in her judgment, the matter amounted to injustice, and an abuse of judicial process as the case was empty and purely sentimental, adding that the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.
The court also awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.
Dakolo had filed the suit against Fatoyinbo after she claimed that the COZA pastor raped her 20 years ago when she was 16 years in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Fatoyinbo denied the allegations and even took a break from the pulpit and later came back to ministration.
