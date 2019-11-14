Umuahia Community Farmers Lose N7.5m To Landslide

Farmers in Ubaha Oriendu Autonomous Community in Umuahia North Area Council have cried out over their loss of farmlands, cash crops, and fish ponds valued at over N7.5 million.

Conducting the Abia State commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, around the affected area, the traditional ruler of the community, Pastor Philip Ajomiwe lamented the extent of the landslide.

He called on the government to come to their rescue from the landslide as the rains are still coming, saying the villagers are now restless and have been subjected to sleepless nights on end.

The monarch said, “We are an agrarian community with majority of the residents engaged in subsistence farming. The landslide has destroyed our cash crops and farmlands.

“The foundations of many houses very close to the landslide site, especially the piggery housing over 100 animals, have all shifted and may soon cave in.”

The traditional ruler, who said that he personally lost his fish ponds with over 2,500 fish, added that with the present situation the lives of the people were not guaranteed.

Speaking further, he expressed fear that if nothing was done about the landslide immediately, a large portion of the community stood the risk of being completely buried. In his response, Kalu said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to take immediate action to tackle the menace.

He expressed worry that the loss came at a time when the administration was doing all it could to promote agriculture, reassuring them that the governor will not let them down.

The commissioner, therefore called for urgent release of Ecological Intervention Fund to the administration to enable it arrest the situation and similar challenges in the state.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, one of the affected farmers, Mrs Ulunma Otuechere lamented that she may not recover her losses soon, appealing to the government to come to her assistance.

