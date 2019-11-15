AU-NEPAD’s Review Will Transform Nigeria – Nat’l Coordinator

African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD), National coordinator Princess Gloria Akobundu says the agency will transform Nigeria through its ongoing African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) processes.

Akobundu, the national coordinator of the agency disclosed this during the first quarterly meeting of the National Governing Council (NGC) of APRM, held yesterday in Abuja.

She said NEPAD is undergoing reform to put things right, adding that it is in preparation to conduct its second peer review to reposition Nigeria through its mandates.

”The essence of the meeting is for assessment report about governance, security, corruption, economic development job creation, gender equality.

“`To analyse what is actually happening; where we are, where are we, where are we going to, what are the causes what needs to be done to get right.

“Where we were, where we are and where we are going to, looking at, analyzing the gaps, proffering solutions. And this is the respected council put together by Mr President”.

She noted that Buhari inaugurated the council to oversee the national assignment of APRM for effective and efficient governance in the country in line with the best practice and AU mandates.

On his parts, , Chairman NGC, Senator Abba Ali, said that African continent and Nigeria in particular would achieve tremendously in area of rural development, good governance and security of the nation through AU member states` cooperation.

He however said whatsoever the council will deliberate shall receive the approval of African Heads of Government for actions to achieve AUDA-NEPAD/APRM objectives.

Also in his contribution, Mr Edozie Madu, member of NGC explained that it was necessary for the council members to put their heads together to actualise the aim of the body in line with the mandates of AU-NEPAD.

