Mrs Sanwo-Olu Pledges To Improve Nutritional Status Of Lagosians

Lagos state first Lady, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has pledged to facilitate policies in the state that would help to improve the nutritional status of residents in the state.

It would be recalled that Lagos state has its own State Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition (2019-2023) designed to reduce malnutrition. The plan covers six core areas namely, Food and Nutrition Security, Enhancing Caregiving Capacity, Enhancing the Provision of Quality Health Services, Improving Capacity to Address Food and Nutrition Insecurity, Raising Awareness and Understanding of the Problem of Malnutrition in Nigeria and Resource Allocation for Food and Nutrition Security at all levels.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, during a courtesy visit by the Civil Society- Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) to her office recently, commended the Non Governmental Organization (NGO) for making lots of progress in ensuring that the state government develops the State Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition (2019-2023) designed to reduce malnutrition and pledged her support for its funding and implementation.

She said, “There will be some cash-backings. I will tell the Governor about this plan to be approved as it will help the nutritional status of the people because the governor is concerned. There are also other people in the Council who are interested in the nutritional status of the people especially women even during pregnancy. They will also play a role.”

In her response, the Executive Secretary- CS-SUNN, Mrs. Beatrice Eluaka, commended the first lady of Lagos state who was also recognized as ‘Nutrition Champion’ for her firm commitment to the wellbeing of women and children, displayed in several capacities, even as a medical practitioner.

Eluaka however tasked the first lady to push for improved supply and demand for Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition interventions/services in the state by facilitating the approval and funding of the Lagos State Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition (2019 -2023) by the State Executive Council.

She also urged the Lagos First Lady to contribute towards ensuring adequate budgetary allocation and timely release of funds for maternal nutrition and Infant & Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices and interventions, at the state and local government levels.

