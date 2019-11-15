PMB Greets Wazirin Dutse, Bashir Dalhatu On 70th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Alhaji Bashir Mohammed Dalhatu, Wazirin Dutse, on his 70th birthday, congratulating him for many years of serving in the public and private sector, with an exceptional attitude of always delivering excellent results.

President Buhari, in a statement by his senior special assistant media, Garba Shehu, joined the Dutse Emirate Council, family, friends and professional colleagues of the reputable legal practitioner, who served the country as minister of Internal Affairs, minister of Power and Steel and secretary for Transport and Aviation, in celebrating the land mark age.

As he turns a septuagenarian, the President said he believed the years of experience garnered from providing leadership at both the public and private sector will be most useful for the country and upcoming leaders, urging the former minister to keep pursuing his passion of a greater Nigeria.

President Buhari commended Wazirin Dutse for always providing wise counsels to governments and institutions in the country, which includes his active role in promoting education, entrepreneurship and civil responsibility in his community.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and humanity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

