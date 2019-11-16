2.3m Voters Elect Bayelsa, Kogi Governors Today

No fewer than 2.3 million voters have been mobilised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to elect two governors today in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Of the figure, 1.48 million are expected to vote in Kogi while 867,088 will do same in Bayelsa.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that Kogi has 1.646 million residents with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) while 1.48 million collected their voting cards.

The state has 21 local government areas with 2,548 pulling units. The voters are to pick the governor from the 20 candidates contesting the election while in Bayelsa 45 political parties presented candidates for the race.

Already, INEC has distributed both sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the elections to the various local government areas.

Similarly, security has been tightened in the states by the police and other security agencies.

In spite of the arrangements, there have been a series of violence in the two states with several residents killed. Some civil society organisations (CSOs) including YIAGA Africa and the Centre for Democracy Development (CDD) have alerted security agencies of places where election violence and vote-buying would occur in the states.

In its report, YIAGA Africa warned that there would be serious security threats and violence in Bayelsa and Kogi today.

Its executive director, Samson Itodo, said: “The integrity of the elections could be compromised if the security and safety of the people is not protected.”

He said there were serious threat of violence in Kabba-Bunu, Yagba West, Ankpa, Dekina, Idah, Ofu and Okehi areas in Kogi.

To the CDD director, Idayat Hassan, there were indications that a lot of money had been set aside for vote buying in several parts of Kogi.

Idayat said: “Already, our observers have noted the distribution of gift items such as Ankara textile materials and rice in Lokoja and Koton Karfe local government areas. In addition, the latest reports we have indicate massive inducement of INEC supervising presiding officers (SPO) across the 21 councils.

“The reports indicate that one of the parties has made overtures, and has been inducing the SPOs with $1,000 to buy them over, and get them to do their bidding on election day. These reports were further confirmed from Bureau de Change (BDC) operators within the state who were interviewed. The BDC operators report that there has been an upsurge in the number of customers calling to change $1,000 to the naira.”

The group called on the anti-corruption agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the reports in order to hold to account the perpetrators of the electoral crimes.

In Bayelsa, the security situation is not different as violence has erupted in Nembe, and expected in Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor, and Brass. The contest would also be fierce between the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in these areas.

A police inspector, Mr Achibugu Odagi, who was among the hundreds of people who sustained gunshot wounds from rampaging thugs in Nembe, died yesterday at the General Hospital. His body has been deposited in a morgue in the hospital.

The deceased was deployed from the Mobile Police Unit in Delta State. One of his colleagues, Mr. Ododomu, survived the attack with a gunshot wound on his leg. Two other policemen are in a critical state.

However, the deputy inspector-general of police, Abdulmajid Ali, has assured voters adequate security presence with over 32,000 policemen deployed in the State.

“We have undertaken a security threat assessment in Bayelsa State and have identified possible risks, geo-located trouble spots and classified individuals and groups that could constitute challenges to the process,” he said.

Also, the Centre for Democracy Development (CDD), has raised concern over vote buying in Kogi and the Bayelsa elections.

ICPC To Monitor Gov’ship Elections

Apparently heeding the call of CDD, ICPC disclosed yesterday that arrangements had been concluded by its operatives to monitor the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa today for vote-buying and selling, as well as other corruption-related acts.

These infractions contravene Sections 8 and 9 in addition to other relevant provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said that the planned monitoring exercise was in response to the invitation of the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to the anti-graft agency to participate in the elections.

She added that the intervention was also in furtherance of ICPC’s current strategy of engaging in exercises that have macro rather than micro impact on various sectors of the country for the benefit of the citizens.

The commission’s operatives have therefore been primed to deal appropriately with perpetrators of any acts of corruption in accordance with the law, no matter their social status in both gubernatorial elections, Okoduwa added.

Masked Gunmen Attack Gov Makinde In Lokoja Hotel

Meanwhile, masked gunmen in police uniforms yesterday attacked the hotel where the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, lodged in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Makinde is the chairman of the PDP Campaign Council and is in the state in that capacity.

Some eyewitnesses claimed that the hooded security operatives arrived in the hotel along Stadium Road, where the governor and some members of the PDP Campaign Council were lodged at about 12.50 pm, shooting sporadically.

They allegedly scaled the fence of the hotel and attempted to gain entrance into the main building when security operatives attached to the governor and some residents resisted them.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that the hooded “policemen” came in about 100 vehicles and were said to have been led by the officer-in-charge of one of the units of the Nigeria Police Force in Kogi.

One of the eyewitnesses said: “They came fully armed and hooded. Some of them scaled the fence of the hotel and made to enter the hotel proper. But pandemonium ensued as security operatives attached to the governor confronted the invaders.

“Some residents mobilised and joined the governor’s security to resist the invaders,” he said. The governor did not comment on the foiled attack at the time of filing this report.

PDP, APC Trade Blames

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly sending armed thugs to invade the venue of the meeting of its leaders, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, in Lokoja on Friday.

The party alleged that several hooded APC thugs, armed with automatic rifles and other dangerous weapons, invaded the venue of the meeting which had Governor Makinde, Engr. Wada, his running mate, Hon. Samuel Aro, the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, as well as other party chieftains in attendance.

Ologbodinyan, in a statement said it took the resistance of the security personnel attached to Governor Makinde to save the situation, which would have turned calamitous, as the people of Kogi who were around the venue were already poised for a stiff confrontation.

The PDP said “the APC ought to have known by now that their reliance on thugs and violence cannot thrive, as the people are ready to defend their state in this election.”

The party therefore “urges in the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to caution the APC as well as put every measure in place to check the activities of APC’s thugs so as to ensure a hitch free, transparent and credible election on Saturday.”

The PDP further called on the people of Kogi State to remain alert and resolute in their determination to assert their will despite the machinations designed to undermine their spirit at the election.

“It also states that Nigerians should hold the APC and Governor Yahaya Bello responsible should any harm whatsoever befall any PDP member during the period of the election,” PDP added.

But the secretary of the media and publicity committee of the APC, Dr Tom Ohikere, dismissed PDP’s allegation, describing it as an effort in futility and a desperate pattern of the party.

He said it was not the first time that the PDP would be raising such misguided alarms as they had so in the past.

“The attention of the Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Campaign Council has been drawn to the concocted report making rounds in some social media platforms of alleged attack on Sutoria Hotels, which is the interim lodge of Governor Seyi Makinde, the chairman of the PDP Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

“After due scrutiny of pictures and videos emanating from the supposed attack and finding it lacking in evidence to that effect, we have come to the conclusion that it is nothing but a continuing wave of PDP propaganda and misinformation tactics.

“So until the police high command comes forward with substantial evidences to corroborate their claim.

“We will call it for what it is, an arrangement for deception of a party fast going into political obscurity,” he said.

Appeal Court Clears APC Candidate, Lyon, For Bayelsa Poll

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has granted a stay of execution of the ruling of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt which had barred the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon, from today’s governorship election.

The candidate through his lawyers approached the Court of Appeal and filed a motion of stay of execution of the High Court ruling in Yenagoa, pending the determination of the case by the appellate court.

Ruling on the matter yesterday, the Court of Appeal granted the stay of execution of the lower court verdict.

With the ruling in Port Harcourt and the Court of Appeal order in Abuja, the courts have cleared the way for the APC candidate, David Lyon, and his running mate to contest in the election.

A lawyer, who witnessed the proceedings, said that “the implication is that the effect of the judgement of the Federal High Court is suspended. It is assumed that there was no judgement at all until when the Court of Appeal hears the matter. If they later agree with the judgement, the ruling comes back.

“With what we got in the Court of Appeal, Abuja and this one, it means that David Lyon and Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, his running mate, are the APC candidates for the election today,” he said.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the three-man panel of justices was headed by a justice from the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division.

Court Adjourns Suit On Gov Bello’s Eligibility

Relatedly, the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed November 21 for the continuation of hearing in the suit challenging whether Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi is fit to contest today’s governorship election.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, who adjourned the case, said that the decision was to afford Bello, who sought to be joined in the matter, a fair hearing.

Justice Ekwo said that all the preliminary objections in the suit would be taken on the adjourned date and any party absent on the day would be deemed to have adopted them.

Governor Bello had through his lawyer, Mike Enahoro, filed a motion to be joined in the case yesterday.

The counsel to the plaintiff, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who acknowledged receipt of the motion, hinted that it sought to stop the court’s proceeding on the matter.

He, however, argued that the motion be thrown out considering that the election is today.

On his part, counsel to the APC, Abdulwahab Mohammed, said that he would need more time to study the motion.

However, counsel to INEC, Alhassan Umar (SAN) said that he had no objection to the motion.

In the suit, dated October 10 and marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1221/2019, filed by Ozekhome, on Natahsa Akpoti’s behalf, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the election, sought the court’s determination of the eligibility of Governor Bello, having allegedly involved in double registration as a voter.

Akpoti said that “that by his wilful act of making double registration as a voter, Yahaya Bello, candidate of the 1st defendant is not a fit and proper person to be allowed by the 2nd defendant to vote or be voted for in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election, having committed act of electoral fraud,” she said.

IGP Redeploys Police Commissioners

Ahead of the polls, the commissioners of police in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Kano, Lagos, Edo and Bauchi states have been redeployed.

Force PRO, Frank Mba, said that the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the commissioners of police to the states as follows: Cross River State Command, now headed by Nkereuwem Akpan; Akwa Ibom State, Kenneth Ebrimson; Ogun State, Imohimi Edgal; Kano State, Habu Sani Ahmadu; Edo State, Lawal Jimeta.

Others are Bauchi State, Philip Sule Maku and Lagos State, Odumosu Olusegun.

Adamu charged the newly posted officers to ensure the consolidation and improvement on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime fighting.

He also directed the new commissioners to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community-based crime prevention strategies to combat crime in their areas of responsibility.

Mba also said the Inspector General of Police enjoins the citizens of the affected states to accord the commissioners of police maximum cooperation to ensure they succeed in office.

At the stakeholders’ meeting in Lokoja, Adamu said that adequate security personnel had been deployed to check the activities of hoodlums before, during and after the two elections.

“We have reports that some people are planning to import thugs. We will check them. For those of you in possession of arms, I urge you to surrender them now because we will be ruthless with anyone that comes out with arms on election day,” he said.

Melaye, Adeyemi In Senate Re-run

Also, in Kogi West senatorial district, Sen Dino Melaye, of the PDP and Sen Smart Adeyemi, of the APC will slug it out in the Kogi West Senatorial District.

The duo contested in the February 23, 2019 national assembly elections, where INEC declared Melaye winner.

However, an appeal court later reaffirmed the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal that ordered for a fresh conduct of the polls.

Presently, the area seems to be tense with the reports of kidnap of some politicians in the Senatorial District.

Kogi West senatorial district has seven local government areas where voters will have the opportunity of casting their votes for a gubernatorial candidate as well as a senator.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

