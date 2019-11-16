70 NECO Workers Dismissed For Certificate Forgery

The management of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has disengaged 70 employees of the organisation for certificate forgery.

The lid on the workers’ possession of fake and forged certificates was blown off during a recent promotion examination.

Some of the members of staff presented certificates that were discovered not to be original while others were employed as graduates whereas their certificates were reading dates of several years after their employment.

Sources in the council told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the scam was first unearthed at the Federal Ministry of Education by officials who conducted the promotion examination before the attention of NECO was drawn to it.

It was further gathered that even deputy directors, assistant directors, and other senior officers were among those dismissed as investigation into the scandal continues.

The council’s head of Information, Azeez Sanni, who confirmed the development, said that the dismissal was sequel to a report submitted by the management committee set up to verify the certificates of the employees.

He said: “The Certificate Verification Committee carried out its assignment diligently by inviting all members of staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which some workers admitted that their certificates were fake.”

Sanni said that “the committee also contacted the schools and institutions the affected employees claimed to have attended and they denied having certificated them. On completion of the assignment, the committee submitted its findings to NECO;s management which also forwarded same to the Governing Board.”

He said that the board at its 17th extraordinary meeting vetted the report and approved the dismissal of the affected personnel.

According to Sanni, “the council under the leadership of the acting registrar/chief executive, Mr Abubakar Gana, has zero tolerance for corruption and is poised to sanitise the system as espoused by President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

He added that the dismissal of the 70 officials was the first in the series of the ongoing certificate verification in the council.

