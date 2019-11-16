ayelsa Decides: Heavy Security Presence, Large Voters Turn Out, Peaceful Voting Ongoing

There has been high security presence and peaceful conduct recorded in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State and other communities as voters trooped out to the various polling units to elect the candidate of their choice in the predominantly riverine state.

Armed soldiers backed by armoured personnel carriers were stationed at strategic entry and exit points in the state capital and other communities to compliment the efforts of the police and it’s sister agencies.

The soldiers were however civil in their conduct as they search every vehicle that passes through the checkpoints.

Though election materials arrived early in some of the polling units others complained of delay.

Meanwhile, Voting is currently going on peacefully in Odi in Kolokuma /Opokuma LGA, the home town of Rt. Hon. Tonye Emmanuel Isenah.

Voting which commenced in Odi as early as 8am in some PU has been without any hitches.

However there has been report of shooting in some communities in Nembe and Southern Ijaw council areas as well as Opolo in Yenagoa.

At Biseni, flood has sacked most part of the community with some of the displaced units relocated to dry area

At Toru-Orua in Sagbama council area, home town of Governor Seriake Dickson and other adjoining communities, the exercise was peaceful.

However, the rising water from the River Forcados has overflowed its bank and is pouring into the community forcing some of the polling units to be relocated from their original location.

At Ogbia, In Ogbia, Ward 9 unit 12 materials arrived 7:50 but accreditation and voting commenced at 8: 54 the delay was due to no table, UNIT 4 materials arrived nine minutes after eight and accreditation and voting commences by 8:50.

At UNIT 3, materials arrived quarter to eight but accreditation and voting commenced 8:57 . At UNIT 1 materials arrived at 7:30 but accreditation voting commenced at 8: 58 and the delay was due to the non-availability of party agents.

WARD 13 UNIT 39, which is the unit of the Former President,Dr. Good luck Jonathan, there was no visible presence of INEC adhoc workers and no materials.

In Sagbama Town, headquarters of Sagbama Local Government Area, election officials began working as early as 6am by sorting out materials and taking delivery of unit materials in the Registration Area Center, REC.

In Sagbama Ward 10, the electoral officials took their materials at the REC in Agbediowei playground and immediately began setting up polling units in the same area.

Unit 1,2,6 and 12 were situated at the Agbediowei playground. The election officials set up the voting cubicle as well as pasted the photocopy of the voters register on the walls in the area for eligible voters to first identify their names and numbers before approaching the electoral officials for accreditation and voting at about 6.45am.

LEADERSHIP speaking with Agbereowei Arumoh, the presiding officer in charge of polling unit one Sagbama Ward Ten. Miss Esther Abaleke said so far they have not encountered any difficulties and all items needed to carryout the function was intact. That unit has 553 total number of registered voter. As at about 7.45am when I left that place all was set for the election and few voters have already arrived sorting out their names and ready to vote.

At Sagbama Ward 5 Ebedebiri, unit 14 and unit 15, started accreditation and voting at about 8am, there were already reasonable number of eligible voters queuing up to exercise their franchise when our reporter arrived the area about 8.15am.

In Oruereware Compound Square, Toru-Orua unit 5 Sagbama Ward Two voting unit of Governor Seriake Dickson, accreditation and voting started by 8am but until 10.20am and Governor has not come out to exercise his civic right.

So far in all the areas visited, at the time of visitation the area have been peaceful and their is present security agencies.

