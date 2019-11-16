Dignitaries Headline South Korea National Day In Abuja

It was the gathering of crème de la crème of the society and the international community at the Trancorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja when the embassy of South Korea marked in Annual National Day in what was tagged the event of the year.

Top government functionaries, ambassadors, high commissioners, members of the diplomatic corps, expatriates, businessmen and women, youths and entertainment and art lovers were on hand to have a taste of what the South Korean national day event is all about.

The cuisines prepared for the guests were some of the national food of Korea and guests didn’t stop munching on some of the delicacies.

This year, there were two performances that thrilled the guests. The first was an electric performance by students of Seoul Institutes of Art who held the crowd spellbound. Also a rendition of veteran Nigerian musician, Onyeka Owenu’s song “One Love” was performed by the groups.

Also, an Abuja-based Highlife band gave an account of themselves as they thrilled with some of Nigeria’s popular tunes to the admiration of the crowd.

Speaking to the lead singer of the Korean band, who also doubles as a pop artiste, Hwang Hwi Hyun, he said it was his first time in Nigeria and he was happy coming all the way to see the loving, beautiful people of Nigeria.

He explained that he would love to do a collaboration with Nigerian artistes if given the opportunity and wish to visit again to thrill fans.

“The distance from Korea to Nigeria is far. We are one because we have many things in common. Music is my everything; I can sing every day of my life. I released my album a month ago, you can find it on every streaming site. I play rock, RnB, Ballad everything. For now I don’t have any plan on collaborating with a Nigerian artiste, but if any of the Nigerian artistes thinks I’m worthy enough for a collaboration, why not, I will certainly oblige,” he responded.

Speaking earlier, the Ambassador of the Republic Of Korea, Maj. Gen, Lee In-tae (Rtd) thanked everyone for finding time to come celebrate his country’s annual National Day event.

He chronicled the bilateral ties between his country and Nigeria dating back to about 39years. He promised his country’s continued support in education, health, agriculture, business and technology development.

Ambassador Lee-tae also hope that the bond between his country and Nigeria would continue to blossom as they continue to find a meaningful way in sustaining and developing the nation.

“Thank you all for coming today to celebrate the foundation of our nation. This is my second National Day ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria. We prepared cultural performance, Korean dishes, drinks and we want everyone to just enjoy themselves. Our history has been full of difficulties in the last century as we were a victim of colonialism and we suffered from the Korean war.

“Many died from hunger and poverty, yet we worked hard and grew stronger and now we are one of the largest economy in the world and have achieved a stable democracy. We are now trying to achieve and prosperity in the Korean peninsula. Despite our difficult history, Korean has became close friends with many countries, especially Nigeria. This year marked the 39th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and Nigeria.

“Surprisingly, we have many things in common; we share the pain of similar history as we both suffered from imperialism and civil war. But Korea and Nigeria are people of optimism and honour, we also love music and spicy foods. These similarly have made us good friends and the strong bilateral relations would continue to progress,” he said.

