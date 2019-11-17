BUSINESS
Anambra Plans Tea Export To West Africa, Europe, Others
Governor Willie Obiano has directed the state’s ministry of information and public enlightenment as well as the ministry of commerce, trade and wealth creation and the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) to quickly devise a strategy to export Anambra tea to the West African sub-region and to Europe, North America and Asia.
He said, “If Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese teas could effectively penetrate world markets, including Anambra State, there is no earthly reason why teas from Anambra State produced from hibiscus flower and lemon fruit, which have no additives or preservatives, cannot be consumed in large quantities everywhere across the globe.
“You are, therefore, required to start working with Dr. Foster Ihejiofor, the chief executive of Grafil Nigeria Ltd, who has been doing a good job of exporting Anambra’s pumpkin vegetable, bitterleaf, yam and Ogili seasoning, to include Anambra tea in his list of exports to Europe and North America.”
Meanwhile, the chief executive of Obinwugo Farms Ltd, Mr. Emeka Obinwugo, has lauded Obiano for consistently going out of his way to lend incredible support to private sector operators, especially new entrepreneurs, for the good of all in our society.
Obinwugo, an indigene of Umuoji in Idemili north local government area of Anambra State, said he gave up his law pursuit to set up a food company in Nnewi in response to Obiano’s campaign for Anambra people to invest at home particularly in agricultural and industrial development known as the Think Home policy.
