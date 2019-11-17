As PMB Breathes Life Into Standard Rail Gauge

One of the legacy projects of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is the standard rail gauge that runs from Lagos to Ibadan, which is yet to be completed by the contractor handling it. MUYIWA OYINLOLA examines the renewed efforts of the federal government to deliver the project without further delay.

The economic and social benefits of the Lagos-Ibadan standard rail gauge project to national development are too numerous to be mentioned. These benefits may have informed the refusal of the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to accept any excuse from the contractor for failing to meet several deadlines for its delivery.

At the last visit or tour of the project site on October 28, Amaechi was hard on China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the firm handling the project.

Several stakeholders are well-disposed to the minister’s position that the contractor had not done enough to meet the federal government’s expectation considering the timely manner it completed a bigger project in its home country.

What is clear from the minister’s actions and pronouncements on the project is that he is determined to complete it before the expiration of its three-year cycle in February 2020.

To prove to the contractor that it is no longer business as usual, Amaechi gave CCECC one month deadline to complete all the smaller stations on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail corridor. This implies that by November 25, the seven stations must be ready for test run, that is, free train ride from Iju-Lagos-Ibadan.

The free service, according to Amaechi, would run until Christmas before the take-off of commercial activities in the coming year.

The minister’s anger with CCECC is justified considering that the company had last May promised that the smaller stations would be ready within three months. But at the time of Amaechi’s visit, none of them was in place

The project has 10 stations – three in Ebute-Meta, Abeokuta, and Ibadan, which are tagged mega stations, while the remaining seven are classified as minor stations.

A breakdown of the speed train line stations shows that four of them will be in Lagos (Apapa, Lagos, Agege, and Agbado), three in Ogun State (Kajola, Papalanto, and Abeokuta), and another three in Oyo State (Olodo, Omi Adio, and Ibadan).

Other facilities in the 157 km line are four extra-large bridges, 11 large bridges, four medium bridges two steel bridges, 10 frame bridges, 207 culverts, 40 railway crossing-no level crossing and 31 pedestrian overpasses.

Curiously, the 157-kilometre Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan railway is the first of its kind in the Southwest zone since 1896, when the first line, which was then the backbone of the present Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC’s) western line, was established.

The initial cost of the new project of $1.5 billion was raised to $2 billion due to several variations and was projected for completion in 36 months with the first cycle slated to end in May 2020.

While expressing his anger over the contractor’s performance, Amaechi told CCECC officials that, “If I tell you that I am impressed with the level of work at the Lagos end I would be lying.”

He, however, agreed that there were real challenges, such as the relocation of water pipes, which the sub-contractor ought to have delivered by November 5, but was extended for another two months due certain exigencies they encountered in the course of the relocation. The relocation covered 34 kilometres of pipes.

Of the three states covered by the rail project, Lagos is believed to have posed the most complex problems to its actualisation. Among the impediments are water mains, gas and petroleum pipelines, submerged underground and in the sea, high tension power cables or lines, overhead bridges, and other structures on the Apapa and Lagos end of it.

Even though the challenges are real, Amaechi declared that they were not tenable and permissible because the solutions are available.

While the other three segments of the project started in 2016, work did not begin on the Lagos corridor until June this year.

“Everything but money could impede the progress and delivery of the project,” Amaechi had said, an indication that the federal government had paid its counterpart funding for the Lagos-Ibadan speed train rail project.

In fact, Amaechi’s argument is that if the same contractor could construct 1,500 kilometres of rail lines in its home country why is it finding difficult to deliver ordinary 156.56 kilometres in Nigeria.

Some concerned stakeholders said that real progress would have been made if the contractor had started from the hinterland, which poses little challenges outside the payment of compensation for lands or buildings acquired for the project.

Rather it started work from Lagos, specifically Ebute-Metta.

There are strong indications that the November deadline given the firm by the minister may not be realistic.

Since the contractor did not deliver last December as planned, the government shifted it to last May. It was expected to be one of the projects for the inauguration of the second term of the Buhari administration.

And now November 25 is scheduled for the completion of the seven minor stations on the Lagos-Ibadan rail route and the rail tracks from Iju to Ebute Metta.

While in Kajola recently to inspect the work done, Amaechi recalled that “they said before the dissolution of the cabinet that they were going to complete the stations in three months. May, June and July, but we are now in October and the stations are not completed.

“What did we agree on the last time we were here? We said the next meeting will be holding here because we told the Chinese company that this place should be completed, is it completed? So why did you bring us here?

“You have refused to bring your materials in, and we are not owing you one kobo; we have paid everything, so what is the problem! You (CCECC) gave three months to complete these buildings and now you are giving the excuse that your materials from China have not arrived.

“The reason we gave you the contract was for you to grow our local economy, but now you bring doors, widows, and roofing sheets from China and if we are not careful, you will bring sand from there,” he lamented.

Amaechi thereafter directed the director of Railway in NRC and CCECC to ensure that “the next meeting on Monday, 25th November will hold here in a completed environment, not just here but most of the minor stations.

“If the CCECC met this deadline, the government will be able to commence the test running of the rail line by November 30, if the coaches we are expecting from China have not arrived, we will use the two coaches here. We will start trial runs because we made promises to Nigerians and we must fulfil them, so the test running must start from Ebute-Metta to Ibadan,” he stated.

In order not to incur the government’s wrath, the minister directed the contractor to deploy more equipment and personnel to ensure the timely completion of the stations and the project in general.

He said: “I know that I am putting pressure on you but you must ensure that you do quality and standard job while trying to meet your deadline.”

On local content, an engineer with CCECC, Xia Liju, said that the company was sourcing materials for the construction of the stations within Nigeria.

Xia said that the heavy rains hindered the construction of the stations and the laying of tracks from Iju to Ebute-Metta.

In spite of the delays and shortcomings associated with the project execution, the government is optimistic that the policy change by the Chinese firm would facilitate its completion as planned.

He said: “It is good that they have changed all their policies. Before now, they bring all the materials from China and they have to wait for them to be imported before they start work despite their readiness to work.

“Now, they have said that all the materials will be sourced locally. Why do they have to import doors and windows from China? With the change of policy, the progress of work will improve.”

The minister disagreed with those clamouring for another contractor which they asserted would perform better and promised to continue to mount pressure on CCECC until the job is done.

