Edo APC: Group Petitions PMB Over Oshiomhole

The reformed Oghomwan Mandate Group has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to order over his face-off with members of the party, including the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

In an open letter to the president, director, History, Statistics and Strategy Wing of the Reformed Oghomwan Mandate Group, George Osagie Osaghae , urged for the removal of Oshiomhole as APC national chairman.

The group said, “Since the emergence of Oshiomhole as national chairman, Edo State has become the manifestation of the Igbo metaphor of Ngige; the bird that climbed a shaking rope, neither the bird nor the rope will have peace. Edo, as a state and APC as a party have not had peace. This consolidated cultural harmony between the Benins and Afemai is what Adams Oshiomhole is recklessly toying with under the watchful eyes of the Otaru of Auchi and other prominent traditional rulers of Edo north extraction.

“The terrorism that Adams Oshiomhole shamelessly wields in Edo State led to a fatality of national opprobrium and save for the grace of God and Edo ancestors, either the Oba of Lagos or Governor Godwin Obaseki would have been gruesomely murdered or brutally assaulted in Adams Oshiomhole’s private residence at Iyamho by a ring of violent mob operating under a pseudonym of Adams Oshiomhole’s militia, after his heavily armed gang led by one Romeo descended on the governor’s convoy who were formally invited by the APC national chairman himself. God spared us of that collateral catastrophe,” the group added.

According to them, “Edo State has produced three national chairmen of ruling parties in Nigeria, apart from Adams Oshiomhole. None descended to inanities or turned into a terror who delights in imposing his ill-will on the state governor in order to puncture the increasingly popular legacies of the governor’s administration.”

“The same former Governor Oshiomhole who blackmailed party leaders to throw Godwin Obaseki on board as governor on account of his upbeat economic and human development capacity has turned 360 degrees to blackmailing the same governor to surrender the state’s treasury to criminals and political renegades in the name of revenue collectors in order to service his unquenchable thirst for highlife.”

