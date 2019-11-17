NSITF Targets Informal Sector’s Participation In Scheme

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said plans are underway to expand the scope of the Fund’s scheme in targeting the informal sector. With genuine tax identification, employees in the informal sector can now be registered members of the scheme, and covered when occupational injury occurs.

Speaking during the NSITF Special Day at the just-concluded, 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair, Lagos, regional manager, Olufunke Alesinloye, said for members in the informal sector to join, they have to make contributions unlike in the formal sector where the employers make the contribution for the employees.

For smaller businesses to join the scheme, Alesinloye said, “We must visit you to identify that you operate there. It will come on stream very soon because we are working towards it. If you come to us and show us that you are paying tax, we will know that you are a business entity, but if you come to us and say you are from a particular business area without any form of identity, it will not work out, as we need to find you. We do not want you to come only when an accident occurs.”

She noted that the Fund was creating more awareness for the informal sectors to come on board, saying that “If you are in the informal, and you have tax ID in Lagos State, come to us that will serve as your business ID.”

She explained that “If you are self-employed you can register, as long as you can show us prove that you run a business. You must have some tax with us. There must be some kind of identification; it is not peculiar to employee compensation.”

She mentioned some achievements the Fund has made within the period, which have supported the ease of doing business, and adhered to Nigeria’s labour laws.

She said, “We have made improvement in the EC4, and uploading of compliance certificates.

gone a step further, if we issue you compliance certificate, we upload within 24-hours.”

In his remarks, the president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, acknowledged the NSITF’s efforts in enhancing employee productivity by ensuring the welfare of employees are catered for, saying that a company’s success was not only measured by the profit and margin it declares, but also by the state of its workers’ well-being.

Speaking on this year’s trade fair theme: ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value’, Ruwase noted that this underscores the importance of interaction and strategic partnerships among actors in the economy for the purpose of making the economic environment conducive.

He noted that welfare facilities and services for employees were increasingly becoming important in corporate strategy, adding that there was a positive correlation between employees’ welfare and labour productivity.

