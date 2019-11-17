Ortom To Flag Off Measles, Meningitis Immunisation

Following the excessive heat in Benue State,the executive secretary of Primary Health Care Board, BSPHCB, Dr Bem Ageda, has disclosed that an integrated free routine vaccination against measles and meningitis for 2019 will soon commence to nib in the bud a possible outbreak of diseases.

Ageda who said that the exercise will be flagged off by Governor Samuel Ortom in Gbajimba, Guma local government area added that measles vaccination will target 1,108, 990 children of 9 to 59 months while meningitis will cover 1,043,755 children of between 12 to 59 months.

“Already, about 13,944 health workers, comprising 1,743 teams, made up of 3 vaccinators, 3 recorders, 1 crowd controller and 1 community mobiliser, according to to the BSPHCB boss have been trained for the programme,“ he disclosed.

He stated that the state government has approved the counterpart fund of N30 million for the exercise, UNICEF, N92 million naira while the federal government bears the biggest burden.

The State Director, Disease Control and Immunisation, Dr Joseph Korave, intimated that 1,058,750 doses of vaccines for both measles and meningitis had been provided for the vaccination exercise.

He advocated accountability on the part of the health workers whom he said are liable to 21 years imprisonment if found falsifying documents of the immunisation exercise.

