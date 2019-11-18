Abducted Kaduna Lecturers Escape

The Kaduna police command has confirmed the escape of the kidnapped lecturers from their abductors.

The police made the confirmation, yesterday, in a press release issued by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo.

“Today 17/11/2019, at about 11:51am, the command received information from the family of the two kidnapped lecturers, Adamu Chonoko from Ahmadu Bello University and Umar Chonoko from Kaduna Polytechnic, that the duo have manage to escape from the den of their kidnappers,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the commissioner of Police, CP Ali Aji Janga, vowed that the perpetrators would be apprehended and be brought to face justice.

“The police will not relent on the ongoing investigation to track down the perpetrators of this and other similar criminal incidents with a view to arrest and prosecute them in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The command enjoins the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the command in the current battle against criminality in the state,” it said.

It would be recalled that the duo lecturers were kidnapped few days ago as it was reported that Adamu was the first to be kidnapped by the gunmen.

When Umar offered to take the N2 million and a motorcycle demanded by the abductors to their den, he too was held.

