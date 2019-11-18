NEWS
ASUU’s Strike Paralyses Academic Activities At LAUTECH
Academic and non-academic activities were on Monday paralysed at the Ladoke Akintola University LAUTECH, Ogbomoso as levturers commenced strike over unpaid three months salary.
The LAUTECH lecturers carried out their threat by declaring total boycott of lectures and academic activities.
This decision was reached at the Congress of the Union held on the campus.
According to the Chairman, Dr Biodun Olaniran the decision was reached after reviewing the situation regarding non-payment of three months salaries.
ASUU had issued ultimatum to the university management to pay their salaries or face strike.
Apart from boycott of lectures, they said results of Rain Semester will be withheld while students’ project defense will be put on hold pending congress Resolution.
The Congress of ASUU met yesterday at 250 LT, Ogbomoso and after a thorough review of the resolution of the congress of Tuesday (05/11/2019), the congress resolved that 2018/2019 Rain semester results will not be release, no teaching of any form will be carried out and final year project defence of 2018/2019 had been put on hold.
MOST READ
Court Restrains NAFDAC, Others From Releasing Banned Chemical
ASUU’s Strike Paralyses Academic Activities At LAUTECH
I Saw One Of My Son’s Alleged Killers With His Head – Dad Tells Court
Bayelsa, Kogi Guber: Oyetola Congratulates Lyon, Bello, APC
Accept Defeat In Good Faith, Bello’s Information DG Tells Wada, Akpoti
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Akeredolu Congratulates Bello, Lyon
Passengers Groan As NRC Fails To Resume Train Operation In Lagos
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Tribute: Brig Gen Aminu-Kano Maude
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
APC Wins In Bayelsa As Bello Prepares For 2nd Term In Kogi
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Bayelsa Polls: Frank Congratulates Lyon, Calls For Secondus’ Resignation
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
GenCos Threaten To Shut Down Power Supply
-
BUSINESS12 hours ago
Court Stops MasterCard From Issuing Cards
-
CRIME15 hours ago
Gov Buni Donates Security Patrol Vehicles To NDLEA, NAFDAC, Others
-
OPINION24 hours ago
Is LADOL Truly a Nigerian Company?