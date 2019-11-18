ASUU’s Strike Paralyses Academic Activities At LAUTECH

Academic and non-academic activities were on Monday paralysed at the Ladoke Akintola University LAUTECH, Ogbomoso as levturers commenced strike over unpaid three months salary.

The LAUTECH lecturers carried out their threat by declaring total boycott of lectures and academic activities.

This decision was reached at the Congress of the Union held on the campus.

According to the Chairman, Dr Biodun Olaniran the decision was reached after reviewing the situation regarding non-payment of three months salaries.

ASUU had issued ultimatum to the university management to pay their salaries or face strike.

Apart from boycott of lectures, they said results of Rain Semester will be withheld while students’ project defense will be put on hold pending congress Resolution.

The Congress of ASUU met yesterday at 250 LT, Ogbomoso and after a thorough review of the resolution of the congress of Tuesday (05/11/2019), the congress resolved that 2018/2019 Rain semester results will not be release, no teaching of any form will be carried out and final year project defence of 2018/2019 had been put on hold.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

