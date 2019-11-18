Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Akeredolu Congratulates Bello, Lyon

The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated his Kogi state counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on his re-election for another term in office.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, also congratulated the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, over his victory in the just concluded Bayelsa governorship election.

While expressing delight over the outcome of the exercise, the governor equally congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the wonderful outing at the two elections.

Akeredolu said, “The outcomes of the elections in the two states have once again deepened the APC in the hearts of the people. It is particularly heart-warming that my good friend and brother, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is returning as governor of Kogi State. I congratulate him and wish him all the best as he continues to lead the good people of Kogi state.

“For Chief David Lyon, the governor-elect of Bayelsa state, his emergence is a major turning point. Although Edo state had blazed the trail for long, the journey to plant the seeds of our great party in the Niger-Delta has not been easy, understandably.

“But the Bayelsa feat is a great leap. All those who toiled to bring to fruition this comforting berth deserve commendation. This, undoubtedly, is the needed elixir for our great party to take firm roots in the Niger-Delta.

“Much as I savour this enthralling moment, the real victory belongs to those who sacrificed their time and energy for the successful conduct of the two elections.

“Most profoundly therefore, I specially salute and commend the quality leadership individually provided by my good friends and brothers, Governor Nasir el-Rufai and Governor Abubakar Badaru of Kaduna and Jigawa states respectively.

“As Chairmen of the APC National Campaign Councils for the two elections, they displayed their usual dexterity on all fronts with candour and thoroughness. All members of both Councils deserve no less commendations.

“From INEC to the security agencies and even participants, they have also contributed in no small measure, to the outcome.

