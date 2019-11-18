Commission Uncovers N76m Fraud In Afuze College

The Commission of Inquiry set up by the Edo State government to probe the activities of Colleges of Education in Ekiadolor and Igueben; Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze; College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi and the College of Agriculture, Agenebode, has uncovered N76 million fraud at the Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze.

The chairman of the commission and former Edo state Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Gladys Idahor, said that in line with the terms of reference of the commission, that the bursar and provost of Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze, between January 2009 and June 30th, 2019, were found wanting for not being able to provide receipts and vouchers for their financial transactions and expenditures amounting to N76 million for the period under investigation.

Testifying before the commission, Mrs. Abiola Olabisi, who was the bursar of institution between 2004 to 2015, said that she recorded her financial transactions and expenditures in a notebook and at a point, she fell ill and was bedridden, during which rainstorm destroyed the roof of her office and damaged the entire documents inside.

The provost of the college between 2009 – 2016, Dr. Patience. B. Isokpehi, testified that the notebook was destroyed by rainstorm.

The registrar of the institution during the period under review, Mr. John Akhigbe and the current acting bursar of the institution, Mr. Ifijeh Ojo, also testified before the commission of inquiry.

Mrs. Idahor expressed dismay over the findings of the commission, noting that in her 32 years of service that she never heard of such.

Recall that the commission was constituted to examine the finances of the institution (including receipts and expenditure) and determine whether they were in accordance with the laws setting up the institution and rules and regulations guiding the public service. The commission was also charged to examine the administrative structure of the institution in line with the laws establishing them.

The commission’s terms of reference were to examine the mode of Employment and promotions in the institutions, with a view to determining whether due process was observed and to investigate any other matter that may be incidental to their tasks.

