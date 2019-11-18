Yoruba Youths Accuse Politicians Of Distracting Osinbajo

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has accused some politicians of distracting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, urging Nigerians to shun negative attacks targeted at the person of the VP and his office.

The group which insisted that multiple attacks were being orchestrated by some elements reportedly in the presidency, to reduce Osinbajo’s growing national acceptability, said no amount of such campaigns of calumny would taint the popularity of Vice President as a true patriot committed to the service of his fatherland.

The Council, in a statement issued after its emergency meeting with other youth leaders in Lagos, alleged an orchestrated evil agenda of some persons aimed at possibly demeaning the Vice President, saying such plan is bound to fail.

The Yoruba Youths Council, which is the apex youth organization’s in Yoruba Land, in the statement signed by its National President and Publicity Secretary Aare Barr Oladotun Hassan and Yinka Sotade respectively, called on all stakeholders and leaders of thoughts in the country, particularly in Yoruba Land, to act decisively to rescue the situation from enemies of progress.

He said: “We unanimously demand for a clarion call to rally support for the Office of the Vice President in this trying period in the presidency, while calling for an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo for an Emergency Stakeholders Meeting of all leading Yoruba Youth Leaders at a date soon not later than 20th November, 2019.

“This proposed meeting is aimed at seeking clarity on the reported controversies within the presidency, particularly the recent sporadic media attacks to the noble person and office of the VP by certain persons in some political quarters, perceived from both within and outside the shores of Yoruba Land.

“Nevertheless, we call on all Nigerians and the global community to ignore this clandestine evil modus operandi of agent provocateurs spearheading the various premeditated and obviously sponsored attacks against the Vice President recently in the public domain.”

