1,990 Traffic Offenders Penalised In Idiroko – FRSC

The Idiroko Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 1,990 persons have been penalised by the command for various traffic offences from January 2019 to date.

The Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Tuesday.

Olaluwoye said that the traffic offenders were penalised to serve as a deterrent to other motorists and road users.

The unit commander said that the traffic offenders were arrested for various offences ranging from the use of cell phones while driving, overloading, speed violation, wrongful overtaking and route violation.

He said that the offenders were fined depending on the gravity of the offence they committed.

“The FRSC cannot fold hands and allow innocent souls to be wasted in road crashes because of the bad attitude of some drivers,’’ he said.

The unit commander said the command had embarked on 15 road shows in Idiroko and its environs to sensitise motorists and road users on the importance of safety on the highways.

Olaluwoye also said that the FRSC had gone to motor parks 55 times this year to educate commercial drivers on the dangers inherent in the consumption of alcohol and hard drugs while driving.

He said road crashes would be reduced to the barest minimum with continuous public enlightenment programmes in Idiroko and its environs.

Olaluwoye, however, reiterated his unit’s commitment toward ensuring that the highways were made safer for other motorists by apprehending erring ones plying the same roads. (NAN)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

