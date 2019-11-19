Bayelsa Guber: Provide Details Of Polling Units Where Elections Were Disrupted, INEC Charged

YIAGA Africa has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC,) to provide details of all the polling units where elections were disrupted in Bayelsa.

The Observer Group further called on the Commission to ensure elections are held for all these polling units.

The Chair, YIAGA Africa, Watching The Vote, Bayelsa Observation Mission, Dr Aisha Abdullahi said this, while briefing the media in Abuja.

According to her, the Parellel Vote Tabulation (PVT) reported that there were no elections held at 61 of 250 sampled polling units and therefore potentially 24% of polling units in Bayelsa did not hold elections.

“INEC has released results for Bayelsa governorship election without holding elections in all polling units” she said

“If the tabulation process had been properly conducted then INECs official results would fall within the PVT estimates.

“The PVT data shows that there were no elections in approximately 25% of polling units and suggested that the collation process for the Bayelsa governorship election was manipulated particularly for southern Ijaw LGA,” she said.

She reiterated that “YIAGA Africa as a matter of urgency is calling on INEC to conduct an inclusive, transparent and accountable audit of the Bayelsa gubernatorial results that involves political parties and civil society”

She urged the INEC to identify all polling units that had no election on November 16 so that new elections can be conducted for those polling units. Adding that INEC should also re-collate the results for those polling units that did not hold elections so that the correct partial results can be determined.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

