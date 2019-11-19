Bayelsa Guber: SING Nigeria Commends INEC, Calls For Reform In Nigeria’s Electoral Laws

SING Nigeria, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct od the just concluded Bayelsa governorship election.

The group, which was accredited to observe the Bayelsa election said INEC did “creditably well in its conduct of the election.”

In its preliminary report signed by Idris-Etanami Abiodun Usman its Executive Director, the group however noted that some of the challenges experienced during the election further buttresses its call, based on previous election observation missions, for all stakeholders involved in the election process to commit, to more serious electoral reforms

He recommended all players in the electoral ecosystem would do well to review the recommendations of the Justice Lawal Uwais Panel on

Electoral Reforms for a stronger electoral management system.

He said, “we believe very strongly that the election had its challenges and can be improved upon with all sides committing to such reforms.”

Usman said going forward, INEC must adopt best practices from other parts of the world to make our elections have less hitches, bearing in mind the lack of infrastructure and other challenges that make logistics a major challenge.

He said, “INEC needs to devise better strategies of ensuring materials arrive their locations as and when due.

INEC also need to make the voting process more efficient and less problematic on the voter.”

He commended the security agencies for conducting themselves properly and professionally, keeping the peace in the state. He said though, there were still flashpoints of violence, but the majority of parts of the state remained calm.

He recommended that election security management for future elections should be based on clear rules of engagement designed to ensure there is no loss of life and those attempting to cause mayhem are apprehended.

He urged security agencies to continue to seek and implement intelligence in carrying out their mandates.

On the time of political parties, he said a number of political parties failed to conduct themselves with highest standards of decorum.

He said Political Parties must begin to engage in more of issues based campaigns and play by the rules in good faith.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

