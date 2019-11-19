NEWS
Hon. Dozie Nwankwo To Celebrate Victory Party Thursday
Following his victory at the Court of Appeal as a member representing Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal Constituency in Anambra state, Chief Hon. Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo (Onye Ndozi) who is in cloud nine right now would be hosting friends, families and associate to a classy inauguration dinner and party on Thursday November 21 at Edmond event centre, Abuja.
The event which promised to celebrate his victory at the Court of Appeal and subsequent celebration of life is set to be graced by members of the National Assembly and the crème del crème of the society.
It could be recalled that Hon Dozie received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja after the APGA candidate and grassroot mobilizer, has earlier appealed the ruling of the tribunal which upheld the election of PDP’s candidate.
This presentation of the certificate of Return to Hon. Dozie Nwankwo came few days after the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Enugu, sacked Hon. Valentine as the Member Representing Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal constituency and immediately ordered INEC to issue the Certificate of Return to the APGA Candidate, who was truly and credibly elected by the people.
MOST READ
PMB Seeks Speedy Passage Of Special Crimes Court Bill
Science & Tech. Ministry Working To Take Nigerians Out Of Poverty – Onu
My Wife Is A Serial Thief, Please Separate Us, Man Tells Court
1,990 Traffic Offenders Penalised In Idiroko – FRSC
Hon. Dozie Nwankwo To Celebrate Victory Party Thursday
Army Loses 24 Soldiers In Border Attack
Agog Okene Residents Receive Gov Bello In Triumphant Homecoming
MOST POPULAR
-
Others7 hours ago
JUST IN: Atiku Loses Closest Aide, Umar Pariya
-
COLUMNS9 hours ago
The El-Rufai 2023 Prophesy: Between Mortal Fury And Vision
-
CRIME21 hours ago
I Saw One Of My Son’s Alleged Killers With His Head – Dad Tells Court
-
ISSUES22 hours ago
Fashola On The Roads
-
AFRICA7 hours ago
Army Loses 24 Soldiers In Border Attack
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
$801.5m Malabu Oil Bribe: EFCC Moves For Adoke’s Extradition
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Passengers Groan As NRC Fails To Resume Train Operation In Lagos
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Agog Okene Residents Receive Gov Bello In Triumphant Homecoming