JUST IN: Atiku Loses Closest Aide, Umar Pariya

2 hours ago

One of the closest aides of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Umar Pariya is dead.

Pariya passed on Tuesday morning in Dubai after a brief illness.

According to DAILY NIGERIAN,  the deceased had been on life support for about two weeks ago, a family source said while confirming the news of Pariya’s passing.

 

Details Later…

