JUST IN: Atiku Loses Closest Aide, Umar Pariya
One of the closest aides of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Umar Pariya is dead.
Pariya passed on Tuesday morning in Dubai after a brief illness.
According to DAILY NIGERIAN, the deceased had been on life support for about two weeks ago, a family source said while confirming the news of Pariya’s passing.
