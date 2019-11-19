Lagos Assembly Tasks Sanwo-Olu On Enforcement Of Sanitation Law

Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Environment to ensure enforcement of the environmental management sanitation law with a view to enforcing sanctions imposed for indiscriminate waste disposal.

The call on the governor came against the backdrop of a motion moved by majority leader of the house Hon.Sanai Agunbiade, Tuesday on the floor of the house during plenary.

According to him consideration should be given to imposition of community service as sanction for culprits arrested for indiscriminate disposal of refuse adding that such offenders should be made dispose refuse in the community where the offence was committed so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

Agunbiade noted that the need to enforce the law has become necessary considering the fact that in spite of public enlightenment campaign embarked upon by the state government and Lagos State Waste Management Agency people still dispose waste in unwanted places.

While seconding the motion for the enforcement of sanctions on offenders, Hon. BiSi Yusuf posited that offenders should be made to wear uniforms during the period of sentence while cleaning their immediate community.

He decried a situation whereby some motorists will throw refuse indiscriminately out of their windows while driving even as some people drop refuse in drainages and road medians.

Hon. Tobin in his contribution stated that “Health is Wealth. Cleaner environment bring better health”.

He said that there should be attitudinal change by people who drop refuse inside drainages and road medians adding that the law regarding violation of environmental laws should be enforced.

