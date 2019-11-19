NEWS
My Wife Is A Serial Thief, Please Separate Us, Man Tells Court
A businessman, Azeez Ogunsola, has prayed a Customary Court in Ile-Tuntun, Ibadan to dissolve his 20-year-old union with his wife, Atinuke, whom he called “a serial thief”.
In his petition, Azeez, said that he can no longer bear the shame which his wife had continually brought on him.
According to him the humiliation by neighbours and landlords’ association as a result of his wife’s habitual stealing has overwhelmed him.
“When Atinuke stealing first started, I did not take it too seriously until she graduated into a huge embarrassment for me.
“Three months ago, I received many phone calls in my office on how my wife was selling neighbours’ domestic animals such as goats.
“People whose goats were missing in the community have traced it to her selling them in collaboration with her accomplices.
“Before I knew it, the landlords’ association had ordered my entire family to immediately leave the community or else, they might get me arrested.
“While I was looking for money to pay for the stolen goat, Atinuke was again engulfed in an allegation of stealing mobile phones from a mosque in the area.
“She was in an argument with her partner in crime on how to collect her share before she was caught.
“Besides, Atinuke usually gives me dirty slaps if I dare complain or threaten to marry another wife due to her bad attitudes.
“In fact, she smashed food plate on my head the last time.
“I don’t want her to continue to destroy my reputation, please, separate us,” Azeez begged
However, the respondent opposed the claims and prayed the court not to put an end to her union.
Atinuke who earned her living as a chemist submitted that she truly stole neighbour’s goats.
“Azeez is right with the issue of goats and I have promised to change, but I didn’t steal any mobile phone.
“I don’t know why I am stealing, I have been trying to resolve it spiritually,” Atinuke said.
After listening to both parties, Chief Henry Agbaje, the President of the court, appealed to the petitioner to exercise more patience.
Agbaje advised the couple to produce their relatives in court by the Nov. 28 for judgment. (NAN)
