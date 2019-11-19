Police Arrests Fake Pastor For Rape, Possession of Multiple Female Pants

The Enugu State Police Command yesterday paraded a fake pastor for allegedly raping one of his followers and puting her pant and brazier in a small coffin.

Addressing newmen, Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, AHMAD Abdurrahaman disclosed that the self acclaimed pastor indentified as Sunday Egbo is the founder of Christ Mercy Ministry Ajuona Obukpa Nsukka in Enugu State.

The commissioner told journalists that the fake pastor invited her victim identified as Ukwueze Ifebuche Blessing with a pretense of having a crusade programme on that faithful day by “1800hrs”.

According to the commissioner, the fake pastor allegedly instructed his victim to come along with her sick little brother’s picture for prayers.

“On arrival, the pastor took her to his house and left with the pretense to go and bring other people who were supposed to come for the programme but returned at about 2300 hrs.

“And dragged her to his room, brought out a magic Stone and threatened to kill her if she raise an alarm. He ordered her to remove her cloths , she refused and the pastor slapped her and forcefully tore her cloths and raped her.

” He seized her pant, brazier and brought small bottle and wanted to insert it into her private part, she struggled and ran naked to the door and shouted which attracted neighbours who came and invited the police for her rescue and the pastor was subsequently arrested’ the Enugu State Police Commissioner stated.

The Enugu State Police boss also disclosed that in summary, operatives of the command arrested 36 suspects that participated in various crimes including armed robbery, murder, vandalism, among others.

Recovered from the fake pastor were female pants of different sizes, braziers, among others.

