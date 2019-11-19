Senate Goes After Hospital Issuing Fake Medical Reports

The Nigeria Senate has ordered the Federal Ministry of Health to set up an efficient and proper mechanism to identify and prevent issuance of fake medical reports in Public Hospitals.

According to the Senate, the trend of issuing and receiving fake medical report has posed a big danger to the country and it’s citizens.

The lawmakers therefore, urged the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to intensify its effort in checking incidences of fraud and quackery in the medical profession, especially in public hospitals.

This followed a motion tagged, “The proliferation of Fake Medical Reports emanating from Public Hospitals in Nigeria,” sponsored by Sen Ekwunife, Uche Lilian (Anambra Central)

Lilian said a recent investigation revealed the ease with which “authentic” medical reports can be obtained from some public hospitals in Nigeria for a fee, and without requiring any medical tests whatsoever, or even proof of identity.

She said the commercialization of medical reports poses a grave danger to the medical health and safety of the citizens and could result in fatal misdiagnosis of patients or anyone else who relies on the contents of such medical reports.

“Recognizes the dire importance of the medical report as a document which is accorded great weight and importance in the ordinary course of our day to day business, including courts of law.”

“The medical report contains an individual’s personal medical records and details which are used to ascertain a person’s medical condition, obtain health benefits, certify one’s mental state, investigate addictions, diagnose treatments, and most importantly, ascertain and form medical opinions.”

“Regrets that the integrity of the medical report is being compromised and eroded by the realization that it may not contain the true and accurate medical details of the person named in the report;

“Aware that the Code of Ethics of the medical profession abhors the illegal issuance of medical certificates and records to patients without conducting all the relevant tests;

“Further aware that guidelines exist in the medical profession which prescribe these conducts, but no effective implementation of these regulations; and desirous of curbing what appears to be a trend of commercialization of medical reports in some public hospitals where “authentic” medical reports are obtained for a fee, and without undergoing any tests whatsoever,” she told her colleagues.

However, contribution on the debate, Sen Theodore Orji (Abia Central) who supported the motion, said because of quest for money, medical practitioners keep issuing fake medical report without caring about the damages it cause.

He said the NMA must monitor their people who engage in such illegal act.

Also, Sen Patrick Abba Moro (Benue South) said the new development was worrying adding that fake medical report combined with the existence of fake drugs to push eminent danger to the country.

He said innocent persons are vulnerable to conviction adding that such an act by medical practissioners should be condemn and that the security agencies and the government should rise to the challenge and sanction such people who engaged in illegality.

But Sen Sandy Onuh (Cross Rivers) said accross the globe, Nigerian doctors are rated the best adding that the motion raised by their colleague shows that bad medical report leads to avoidable deaths.

Former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu state) said the ongoing unprofessionalism should be condemn adding that professionals in the country are failing because of lack of standards.

He said beyond the general ethical conduct guiding the professions, there should be a law that should save the country from embarrassment.

Former deputy Senate leader, Bala Na’Allah (Kebbi South) said the fake medical reports are not what can be described as a comprehensive medical reports which he said are carried out by different medical doctors.

