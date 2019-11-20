Budget Transparency: Centre Urges Nigerians To Hold Executive Accountable

Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDGOC) in Nigeria, has called on Nigerians to hold the executive accountable on the budget transparency to improve development.

Executive director of CIRDDOC, Nwankwo Obioha, who was speaking at the launch of 2018 Nigerian State budget transparency survey report by CIRDDOC, yesterday in Abuja, said that budget transparency document will enable all citizens access to information on how much is allocated to different types of spending, what revenues are collected, and how international donor assistance and other public resources are used.

Obioha who was represented by the Project coordinator of CIRDDOC Nigeria, Pascal Anozie said, “Having access means they will be in a better position to participate in the hearings and contribute to how the country’s resources are used and to hold government accountable. According to him, “Transparency is an important first step for holding governments accountable on how they use the people’s resources. Thus transparency at the state level has the capacity to offer answers to basic concerns of what happened to the federal government funds at the local level and whether plans to carry out community development projects such as building schools, local road, and other were properly implemented.”

Also speaking at the event, the deputy governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi, said, it is the duty of the citizenry to hold their governments accountable by asking questions.

He also said most often there is misconception that states are generating lots of revenue whereas the reverse is the case. According to him, “The Internally generated revenues of states are weak because you cannot collect taxes in a weak economy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

