Ex-Beauty Queen Bags Catholic Women’s Dedication To Service Award

Former Miss Indigenous Africa, Queen Mary Obadofin has bagged an award of Dedication to Service by Catholic Sisters United in Christ Abuja Archdiocese.

Queen Mary, who is also an admin staff with leadership is a graduate of English Language from the University of Abuja.

The investiture which took place in Abuja on Sunday, at the occasion of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Catholic women’s group, is in recognition of her “outstanding contribution and dedication to service towards the organisation” and the church of God.

The group noted in a message signed by its President, Sis Ngozi Agboegbulem and co- signed by Sis Blessing Nyeche and Sis Cecilia Ogabor, Coordinator and Secretary respectively, that its 10 years in existence is a milestone that is worth celebrating.

It stated that series of activities mapped out for the weekend event and grand finale of the celebration was marked with a High mass.

Speaking on the award, the president and her team said, “Your immense contribution to the growth of Catholic Sisters United (CSU) in Christ cannot go unnoticed. At this auspicious occasion of ours, we can’t but say ‘Thank You’.”

While expressing her appreciation for the recognition and the honour, Queen Mary said, she feel delighted and great and dedicated the award to her dear mother.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

