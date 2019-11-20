‘ICPC Working With Quantity Surveyors To Diminish Corruption In Constituency Projects’ 

Indication has emerged that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) is working out modalities with the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) to curb corrupt practices inherent in construction projects.

The President, NIQS, Obafemi Onashile revealed this on Wednesday in Lagos at a press conference to flag –off the 28th Biennial Conference of the institute.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently raised the alarm that over N1 trillion had been spent on constituency projects across the country with no direct bearing on the lives of the ordinary Nigerians.

Onashile said, ‘’In the cooperation efforts between the NIQS and the ICPC, our institute is working with the commission in tracking constituency projects all over the country. Our institute has been very active in helping the nation to harness its resource.

He said the professionals have the requisite knowledge in cost and contract management of projects of all forms, saying with such collaboration the entrench corrupt practices in constituency and other project would be diminished.

He urged the Federal Government to carry out reforms in the nation’s construction sector, noting that such reforms are win-win agenda for the government and citizenry.

According to him, the procurement and construction standards in country have been bastardised and are out of tune with international global requirements and best practices.

He said the current procurement style being used in the country that harbours consultants in the middle was introduced in the colonial era. It therefore called on the Federal Government to work with industry professionals to review the country’s procurement and construction standards in order to meet global demands.

“ You know that Nigeria was colonized by the British and we got our independence in 1960 ironically the procedures that the British Colonial masters used prior to 1960 and even immediately after independence because they were still around not after indigenization decree and effects the colonialists started moving out.

‘’Those systems they left us with are still what we are still using today. It is disheartening that we have refused to modernize our country, refused work in accordance with global standards. Not only in the construction industry in the entire Nigeria sphere.”

