NEWS
NCC Puts Consumers First In Regulatory Activities – Danbatta
The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta has restated that the commission places a great value on and prioritises all consumer-related issues in its regulatory activities, affirming the commission will warmly receive useful feedbacks that may enhance effective regulation.
He stated this when he received a delegation of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS) which paid a courtesy visit to the management of the commission in Abuja.
The delegation was led by the NATCOMS’ national president, Deolu Ogunbanjo, who told the management of the commission that NATCOMS was visiting to commend NCC for its consumer-centric regulatory approach and also raise a number of issues that are of concern to the members.
Responding to Ogunbanjo, Danbatta reiterated that regulatory activities of the commission over the years had proved that “we remain a consumer-centric organisation as we ensure that consumer protection occupies a very important position in the scheme of our regulatory activities but we also welcome useful feedbacks from stakeholders like NATCOMS towards advancing the course of consumer protection.”
Danbatta said the commission consistently monitors operators’ compliance with its directives with regard to data rollover, and the stringent nature of managing SIM swap requirements, which are some of the issues Ogunbanjo raised.
He also said the commission was committed to encouraging more foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector by encouraging local manufacturing of mobile phones and some basic accessories.
