PMB Knocks Lawmakers Over Constituency Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has berated members of the National Assembly (NASS), past and present, for their poor management and non-impact on Nigerians of the N1 trillion constituency project funds allocated to them in the past 10 years.

President Buhari stated this in Abuja, yesterday, at a national summit on ‘‘Diminishing Corruption in the Public Service’’ organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Buhari also charged the judiciary to support the creation of Special Crimes Court and the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Special Crimes Court Bill.

He said that ‘‘it is on record that in the past 10 years N1 trillion had been appropriated for constituency projects yet the impact of such huge spending on the lives and welfare of ordinary Nigerians can hardly be seen.

‘‘The first phase report of tracking these projects by ICPC confirms our worst fears that people at the grassroots have not benefited in terms commensurate with the huge sums appropriated for constituency projects since inception.

‘‘I am, therefore, delighted that through the efforts of the ICPC, some contractors are returning to site to execute projects hitherto abandoned and that the project sponsors are being held to account.

‘‘The ICPC has my full support and the support of this administration to hold fully to account contractors, complicit public servants, and project sponsors, who divert funds meant for constituencies or other people-oriented welfare projects of our government or who by other means reduce the quality and value of such projects meant for our people.

‘‘The fight against corruption is of course not only for government and anti-corruption agencies alone. All arms and tiers of government must develop and implement the anti-corruption measures.

‘‘I invite the legislative and judicial arms of government to embrace and support the creation of Special Crimes Court that Nigerians have been agitating for to handle corruption cases,’’ he said.

The president, in a statement released by his special adviser on media, Femi Adesina, said that the passage of the bill was a ‘‘specific priority’’ of this administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-2020.

On his recent directive to all agencies of government to enroll into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the president told the ICPC to beam its searchlight on public institutions which were yet to comply.

He said that the new directive on IPPIS was intended to halt the padding of personnel budgets and the diversion or misappropriation of capital budgets.

Buhari said: ‘‘I am aware that the commission recently conducted system studies and review of many Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to evaluate systems and processes relating to transparency and accountability in personnel and capital spending through which you successfully blocked over N9 billion from being diverted from the 2019 personnel budget.

‘‘That was a proactive preventive measure. I have directed that all agencies of government must get on the IPPIS in order to eliminate the padding of personnel budgets. I urge the ICPC to beam its searchlight on all agencies yet to get on the IPPIS and our e-government platform in order to fully halt the padding of personnel budgets and the diversion or misappropriation of capital budgets,’’ he said.

The president also used the occasion, which marked the launch of the Constituency Projects Transparency Group (CPTG) Report Phase One, to reiterate his appeal to all Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption.

He said: “The war against corruption cannot be won without prevention, enforcement, public education and enlightenment. I encourage the ICPC and other law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts in public education, enlightenment and engagement with citizens.

‘‘I also urge our development partners, civil society organisations, and the media to continue to support our efforts to strengthen ethical values and integrity in Nigeria,’’ Buhari said.

The president commended the new board of ICPC for the major enforcement and preventive initiatives including the system study review, tracking of zonal intervention projects, otherwise called constituency projects, and collaboration with the National Social Investment Office.

Commenting on asset recovery, the president maintained that his administration would continue to support anti-corruption agencies to recover all ill-gotten wealth and prosecute the offenders, adding that all fully recovered physical assets would be sold and the proceeds remitted to the treasury.

According to him, ‘‘enforcement activities by anti-corruption agencies continue to reveal that some public officers possess properties and assets way beyond their legitimate sources of income.

‘‘Asset recovery cases in court also reveal that some of these criminally-minded public officials are quick to disown these properties during investigation and in court. Recovered assets will continue to be deployed in the provision of needed infrastructure and social welfare programmes.

‘‘The National Social Investment Programme is already utilising recovered funds to touch the lives of vulnerable Nigerians. I, therefore, commend the partnership between the ICPC and the National Social Investment Office to ensure that beneficiaries of government social intervention programmes are not short-changed along the line by unpatriotic officials,’’ he said.

President Buhari, who described corruption as the cause of the major problems in the country, said that ‘‘it is a catalyst for poverty, insecurity, weak educational system, poor health facilities and services and many other ills of our society.

‘‘This government is working hard to overcome such ills. Corruption generally and public sector corruption in particular, inhibits the ability of government to deliver infrastructure and basic services to the people. That is why I have reiterated on many occasions that corruption is an existential threat to Nigeria.

‘‘Corruption is furthermore, a major threat to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the socio-economic transformation we are all working hard to bring about in Nigeria,’’ Buhari declared.

The highpoint of the event was President Buhari’s presentation of Integrity Award to Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Abubakar and Mrs Josephine Ugwu of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Abubakar rejected $412,000 (N150 million) per container bribe offered to him by drug traffickers to import 40 containers laden with Tramadol.

Ugwu, a former cleaner at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos had on different occasions returned millions of naira found in the course of her duty, including the sum of $12 million forgotten in the toilet by an airport user.

In the course of his speech at the summit, President Buhari stressed the need for Nigerians to uphold the traditionally cherished values of honesty and integrity.

‘‘Let me again note with concern the need to uphold the values of loyalty, honesty, trust, and integrity that were once cherished in our public service. Ethics and integrity are the foundation of an enduring society.

‘‘Nigerian culture does not tolerate dishonesty. Therefore, we must reclaim our traditional values of honesty, integrity and hard work.

‘‘In spite of the few bad eggs, I am delighted that many Nigerians still hold on to our traditionally cherished values of honesty and integrity,’’ he said.

Senate Rejects Ban On Generators, Probes Poor Power Generation

Also, yesterday, a motion by some senators and calls by other Nigerians for a ban on the importation of electricity generating sets otherwise known as generators, were turned down by the Senate.

At the Senate plenary, yesterday, some lawmakers pushed for a ban on the importation of electricity generators so that the epileptic power supply in the country would end.

Like other Nigerians, who have canvassed the measure, the senators argued that one of the reasons the power sector had failed was due to the uncontrolled importation of generating sets into the country.

But majority of the senators shut down the motion and insisted that the federal government must revive the sector.

The Senate, however, set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the problems of power generation, transmission and distribution in the country.

The committee has four weeks to carry out the task and report back to the Senate for necessary action.

While appealing to the federal government to target the achievement of 100,000 megawatts of installed capacity to match the size of Nigeria’s economy and improve its developmental status; rejected the suggestion to ban importation of generators pending when power will improved.

The lawmakers urged the Federal Government to devise power generation models that are embedded at economic and industrial clusters, hinging around regional grids that are semi-autonomous but interconnected to the national grid.

The Senate also urged the federal government to upgrade the transmission infrastructure of Nigeria’s power grid for more efficient transmission of power and to break up the distribution companies into smaller, more manageable firms for optimal performance.

The resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion titled: “Addressing Nigeria’s power problems,” which was sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North).

Leading the debate on the motion, the lawmaker lamented that Nigeria ranks amongst the lowest in electricity availability per capita in the world.

“This fact retards growth and development, and to be counted among the emerging economies of the world which will improve the standard of lives of its citizens, Nigeria must be able to produce and distribute electricity comparable to other emerging economies,” he said.

Utazi added that with a human population of 200 million and an annual growth rate of 2.6 per cent per annum, Nigeria is the seventh most populous nation on earth and going by its annual growth rate, the country would become the third or fourth populous nation on earth within the next 20 years, behind China and India.

He said that the power generating or installed capacity of Nigeria in relation to its population and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) cannot place the country on good pedestal on developmental terms and compete with other nations of its peerage.

The lawmakers, who contributed to the motion, pointed out why the power sector has failed and what the federal government needs to do to revive it.

In his contribution, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi Central) said that some highly placed Nigerians were sabotaging the efforts of the Federal government to fix the power problems.

Senator Gershom Bassey (Cross River South) said that “we must build on the success recorded in the power sector by successive governments. There is a need to find a holistic solution to the problem of the sector.”

Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto South) said that the problem of the sector was lack of political will to drive the power sector.

Senator Rochas Okorocha (Imo West) said that if the federal government wants to fix the industry, it must concede the generation and distribution of power to public private participation (PPP), noting that because of the huge capital requirement, the government cannot tackle the nation’s power challenges.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East) called for another unbundling of the industry and ban on the importation of generating sets into the country.

Senator Orji Uzo Kalu (Abia North) blamed the decay in the sector on the privatisation of the sector by the federal government and called for a review of the policy.

While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to break the jinx in the power sector the same way former President Olusegun Obasanjo did it in the telecommunication sector, Utazi said that the economy should be private sector-driven, adding that if other countries can do it; Nigeria can also do it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

