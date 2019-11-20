The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) 2020 Kicks-Off With Thrilling Official Launch

The second edition of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) kicked-off on Monday, 18 November 2019 at The Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event which is set to hold in Lagos from the 28 – 30 January, 2020 is designed to further improve networking opportunities for event professionals by connecting seasoned and new professionals across Africa.

Convened by Nigeria’s foremost event planner and founder of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, the conference will engage participants on trade secrets, curated sessions, emerging innovations and trends in the industry.

Speaking at the launch event, Bucknor-Obruthe said: “After reflecting on the success of the conference in 2019 with over 600 attendees from different countries in Africa we are delighted to return for the second edition. The event industry is an integral part of a growing economy and TEXA intends to build a legacy for millions of event entrepreneurs across the continent, empowering them, creating an enabling environment and also building an ecosystem for sustainable businesses.

“We are extremely grateful to all our partners and sponsors and all participants that have come from across Africa to be a part of this great vision. Indeed, TEXA is not just about Nigeria but the whole of Africa.”

In attendance were big guns in the events industry, entertainment and media.

TEXA is targeted at event designers, concert and show producers, bakers/caterers, audio visual experts (lighting, cinematographers, photographers), entertainment specialists (musicians/bands, dancers), event planners, wardrobe and beauty experts, and all service providers in the industry.

It is also targeted at corporate event stakeholders such as brand and corporate communication activation managers and experiential marketing companies. To register, please visit www.texafrica.com.

