Core Investor Fears Loss Of $164m Stake In AEDC

After a long-drawn litigation without any end in insight, the core investor in Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc (AEDC), CEC Africa Investment Limited has taken its plight over the boardroom game and ownership tussle to the public domain.

CECA yesterday claimed that its massive investment in Nigeria’s power sector faces high risk as its majority shareholding in KANN Utility Company Limited (KANN), a consortium, which acquired the 60 per cent equity in AEDC, is being hijacked by some powerful local partners.

KANN is owned by CECA and Xerxes Global Investments Limited, a consortium which bought AEDC when the country’s power sector was unbundled by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan in November 2013.

Officials of CECA told journalists in Abuja that the company’s attempt to enforce the terms of agreement with Xerxes Global Investments Limited, its Nigerian partner to protect its investment in AEDC is currently the subject of what stakeholders have described as “unnecessary and embarrassing litigation” at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the case with reference number FHC/Abuja/CS/684/2018, the court heard that between 2012 and 2013, KANN’s two shareholders viz CEC Africa Investments Limited, which has over 60 years history of power operations in several southern African countries and Xerxes Global Investments Limited agreed to jointly bid for 60 per cent equity in AEDC valued at $164 million.

The two companies agreed that CECA and Xerxes would own 50 per cent each of the shares of KANN and that each of the two parties would make equal financial contribution towards the acquisition (amount and costs) with regard to the purchase of 60 per cent shares of AEDC.

The two firms also agreed to fund 25 per cent of the AEDC equity ($41 million) by cash contributions in their 50/50 shareholding interest and KANN would borrow the remaining 75 per cent of the acquisition costs of $123 million from a third-party lender, the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

CECA, however, said that Xerxes could not raise its equity contribution when the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) demanded for the initial 25 per cent ($41 million) upfront payment, which made CECA to singlehandedly raised the initial 25 per cent equity payment in March 2013.

It was learnt that Xerxes could not also guarantee the 75 per cent balance of loan repayment at the UBA, thus CECA provided a mandatory Debt Service Reserve Account of $40 million as a security cover for the loan thereby bringing its total, both to BPE and loan repayment to $81million.

To secure this repayment, XerXes pledged 25 per cent of its 50 per cent shareholding in KANN to CECA thus making the later (CECA) becoming 75 per cent equity owner of KANN in a written agreement, according to the arguments contained in the court case.

CECA, in its claim to the court with documentary evidences, alleged that apart from the fact that Xerxes has failed to honour its agreements with CECA on equity ownership of KANN on 75 per and 25 per cent basis, Xerxes is systematically sidelining CECA and plotting the takeover of AEDC by trying to change key management positions and leave CECA, the biggest investor in denial.

The parties went for arbitration on the matter at the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) and CECA on October 28, 2016 won the case after which CECA approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, where the LCIA judgement was adopted as its judgment. Xerxes, however, appealed the verdict.

On account of this case, it has become difficult for KANN to hold statutory meetings of the consortium as every effort to convene general meeting is allegedly frustrated by the Nigerian partners.

It was learnt that CECA had been recently harassed by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) who didn’t find any substance in the issues raised against the company.

Industry players said that “we have been following the case. It is rather very unfortunate because with this kind of case, no serious investor would want to bring his or her hard-earned resources to invest in Nigeria.”

Some media report had claimed that the managing director/chief executive officer of CECA, Emmanuel Katepa, had said that “CECA, not Xerxes paid $81million cash and raised $123million loan security to acquire AEDC.”

Katepa, in a statement he issued, named the chairman of CECA as Mr. Siyanga Malumo and the chairman of Xerxes as Ambassador Shehu Malami.

In his response to CECA allegations, Malami charged the company to name the bank, when and where the purported payment was made.

Malami said: “If they said they paid the money, where was the payment made? To which bank was the payment made? In whose favour was it made? And when was the payment made?”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has threatened to withdraw the licences of eight electricity distribution companies (DisCos) over an alleged breach of market rules.

AEDC is one of the firms given the 60 days grace by NERC to meet the requirements and coupled with the unfolding development, there are fears that foreign investors may shun the power sector.

Attempt to get a third party’s brief on the matter from within AEDC proved fruitless as a source contacted within the company declined comment, saying the issue is outside company affairs.

