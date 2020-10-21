Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Following from the lifting of ban on football activities in the country, the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the proposal by the League Management Company (LMC) to commence the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, November 15, 2020 and end the season by June, 2021.

The Federation however insisted that the commencement of the league is subject to strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and club licensing regulations.

“Full compliance with the Club Licensing regulations is mandatory for Clubs willing to take part in the NPFL,” the board said in a communiqué issued at the end of its virtual meeting, yesterday.

The Executive Committee further mandated the NNL, NWFL and NLO to synchronize their calendars with that of the NPFL with each of them commencing within three weeks of the elite League.

With regards to the situation of the LMC/Next Digital commercial arrangement, the board said it was satisfied with the report of its Ad-hoc Committee led by First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi and “the fact that the parties have reaffirmed that there are no issues between them, and that whatever miscommunication between the parties have been resolved amicably.

“Next Digital has actually endorsed the LMC/Redstrike commercial partnership for the development of the NPFL commercial and audio-visual rights.”

The NFF board unanimously approved and endorsed for the NFF President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick to vie for any elective position in the forthcoming CAF and FIFA elections as deemed appropriate.