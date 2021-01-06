BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

For telecommunications sector, year 2020 was eventful with a lot of landmark regulatory initiatives by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The year began with the launch of the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025) and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) by President Muhammadu Buhari coupled with the policies, programmes and activities of the NCC positively impacted the upward trajectory of the digital ecosystem in the year under review.

Also, the year 2020 came with a lot of challenges but the Nigerian telecommunications sector continued to record significant growth. It was year that the telecom industry stood out despite the apparent economic recession and headwinds occasioned by the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant lockdowns, especially in Nigeria.

The telecoms sector was able to provide the needed digital valves that helped to keep the Nigerian economy afloat through seamless communication by individuals, businesses and government institutions in terms of voice and data services provided by telecoms operators, at a time when all other sectors of the economy were comatose.

Telecom Regulator’s Reappointment

A major development in the industry in 2020 was the reappointment of Prof. Danbatta for another five years term as the executive vice chairman of NCC. His reappointment and subsequent confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the third quarter of 2020 also helped to ensure industry sustainability and policy consistency, preparing the industry for increased growth.

Danbatta came into office as EVC of NCC in August 2015 for a five- year period in the first instance. The first term ended in August, 2020 after which he was reappointed by the President. Under his leadership, NCC has carried out several regulatory activities that has improved access to telecoms services, ensured increased consumer education and protection, boosting security of life and property, sanitising the industry while also supporting other initiatives that aimed at boosting innovation in the telecoms sector and continuously galvanizing the country’s overall economic growth.

Telecoms Contribution to GDP

According to official telecom industry data, the telecoms contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased to over 14.30 per cent as of second Quarter of 2020, according to data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In financial value, the 14.30 per cent translates to N2.272 trillion in Q2, 2020. Whereas, telecoms contribution as at December 2019 was 10.60 per cent. Also, telecoms investment continued to grow in leaps and bounds in 2020 beyond $70 billion.

Boosting FG’s Revenue Generation

The total remittances by NCC into the Federal Government’s coffers from 2015 grew and reached N344bn in 2020. The revenue was essentially generated from spectrum sales, operating surplus and sanctions. So, aside spectrum auctions, NCC also engaged in spectrum re-planning, re-farming to optimise the usage of the scarce resource while it continued to address the quality of service (QoS) delivery through effective monitoring of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and development of KPIs for Third Generation (3G) and Fourth Generation (4G) networks.

Nigeria’s Mobile Growth

Active mobile voice subscribers increased from 184 million in December, 2019 to 208 million by October, 2020. This represents an additional 24 million active mobile lines accessed by Nigerians across mobile networks from December, 2019 to October, 2020. Accordingly, teledensity (the total number of telephone lines per hundred people in an area) increased from 96.76 per cent in December, 2019 to 108.94 per cent by October, 2020.

NCC’s regulatory activities also resulted in increased connectivity in the country. From, 126 million in December, 2019, Internet subscriptions rose impressively 152.9 million as of October, 2020. In the same vein, broadband (i.e. high-speed Internet) penetration maintained an upward swing to 45.93 per cent in October, 2020, up from 37.80 per cent in 2019. Mobile Number Portability (MNP) service continued to offer wider option of service for telecoms consumers in 2020. In the year under review, 158,128 telecom consumers ported their lines between January-October, 2020, as against over 120,000 lines that were ported in 2019.

Review of ITR and USSD Pricing for mobile financial transactions

In September this year, NCC has embarked on a cost-based study to set the new pricing regime for mobile international termination rate (ITR) for inbound international voice calls in the country. The ITR is the rate paid to local operators by international operators to terminate calls in Nigeria.

Also, the final Determination on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) pricing took off this year resolving the dispute between Mobile Network Operators and Financial Institutions on the applicable charges for USSD services and the method of billing. This allowed Mobile Network Operators not charge the consumers directly for the use of USSD channels for financial services in the form of end-user-billing. The transaction should be between the MNOs and the entity to which the service is provided (i.e. Banks and Financial Institutions).

National Roaming Approval

Approval was granted for MTN and 9mobile to trial national roaming service for a period of three months, commencing from October 14, 2020 to end by January 13, 2021. Basically, roaming service will enable a mobile subscriber in Nigeria to automatically make and receive voice calls, send and receive data, or access other services when travelling outside a particular network geographical area by utilising the network coverage of other networks with roaming arrangements to access service.

5G Consultation

Following the misinformation, miscommunication, misunderstanding and misconception that greeted the trial of 5G by the NCC in 2019 and the worldwide fake news of COVID-19 caused by 5G, the Commission in 2020 began a deliberate regulatory measure by developing a Draft Consultation Document on the Deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Technology in Nigeria. The document defines the implementation plan for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria.

This Plan takes into account the expectations of all the stakeholders in the communications industry in Nigeria. Nigeria undertook 5G trials in selected locations within the country in collaboration with an Operator in 2019. The trial, among others, was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present and the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has clearly stated that “For the avoidance of doubt, as with the previous technologies such as 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G, the Commission will not commence 5G deployment without due consultation with all relevant stakeholders.”