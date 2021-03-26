As the men and women’s national teams prepare for a busy 2021, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has vowed not to spare any effort in getting the best out of the teams.

This was made known by the International Representative on the board, Col Sam Ahmedu in a chat with newsmen in Lagos.

Ahmedu, who doubles as the Benue State Basketball Association (BSBA) chairman said since the board took over in 2017, the welfare of the players has been top on its agenda.

“Getting to the apex of basketball in Africa and rolling with the best in the world never came by accident. It’s a result of deliberate plans and heavy investments in camps, coaches and training.”

“We hosted Africa in 2018 and 2019 during the qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, where Nigeria became the first team in the world to qualify for and it never came cheap”.

“In the history of basketball in Nigeria, we spent quality time preparing for the 2017, 2019 FIBA Afrobaskets as well as the FIBA world cups in Spain and China which was all about money”, Ahmedu said.

He added that till date, a significant part of the funds spent by the federation for the milestones were yet to be refunded.

The retired officer of the Nigeria Army confirmed that due to the state of Nigeria’s infrastructure, the federation had to think outside the box and put in place a system that works for all.

Ahmedu confirmed that FIBA prescribed best quality infrastructure, and in the absence of quality facilities, the federation had to rent or buy standard equipment for the global stars and the world qualifiers.

He stressed that at no time in 2018/19 did the NBBF get funds from the Ministry of Sports or any quarter to rent floors as purportedly attributed to him in some sections of the media recently.

“Our gestures have not gone unnoticed. Now, we have more Nigerians who are ready to associate with the D’Tigers and D’Tigress brand because of the improved welfare and continued rise in global reckoning.”

He concluded that the board will not be distracted in ensuring that the game continues to grow, just as he enjoined all to positively contribute to the remarkable trend.