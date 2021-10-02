The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has said that the commission recorded zero abscondment of Pilgrims in its 2020 maiden pilgrimage exercise to the Kingdom of Jordan.

The NCPC boss made the disclosure while addressing journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja recently.

He intimated that the last batch of Pilgrims from Delta State made up of about 300 Pilgrims returned to Nigeria safely through the Port Harcourt International Airport on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

He hinted that the Commission airlifted over 2,000 Pilgrims from Plateau, Lagos, Benue, Enugu, Bauchi and Delta States including FCT.

Rev Pam thanked God for granting the Commission success in the 2020 Pilgrimage exercise to Jordan.

He commended the Jordanian government for the red carpet reception granted to the Nigerian delegation and Pilgrims while in the Holy Land.

According to him, “We were given distinguished first-class treatment.”

The NCPC boss described Jordan as a perfect example of a peaceful and united nation where Muslims and Christians live in harmony irrespective of their religious differences.

Rev Pam further emphasised that Nigerian Pilgrims had gone to see the original baptismal site in Jordan where the Lord Jesus Christ was baptized, they also visited and prayed at Mount Nebo where Moses was shown the Promised Land, amongst other important Biblical Sites.

He further explained that the pilgrimage would not be complete without Jordan.

He stated that Jordan had become one of the Pilgrimage destination options of the Commission while Israel remains the major Pilgrimage destination of the Commission.

It would be recalled that the 2020 maiden Pilgrimage to Jordan commenced on August 24, 2021 with the inaugural flight from the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heigpang, Jos, Plateau State.