World championship bronze medalist, Ese Brume, has secured her spot in the final of the women’s Long Jump event at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Brume qualified to the final of the world showpiece with a 3rd round leap of 6.76m which surpassed the automatic qualifying mark of 6.75m.

The long jump final will take centre stage on Tuesday, as the African record holder, Brume is expected to be out in search of making the podium.