National Para-sports coach, Prince Are Feyisetan says his job maybe on the line for openly support the minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare.

He said his public opinion on the matter arising at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan that, ‘enemies within are the reason why Team Nigeria are being distracted in Tokyo’, which was published on different mediums, did not go down well with the people.

“I have recieved several calls and messages that suggest my job is on the line and maybe my life too,” Are stated.

According to him, some ‘strong people’ within the sports circle queried him for granting such interview in support of the Minister.

“The minister is a nice person but most of the people in the Federation are not happy with his astute and uncompromising management approach to issues.

“The Minister wants the best and demand for proficiency at all time while some people are looking for ways to personally enrich themselves. These are the problems we have been having for a very long time now.

“By this morning I know a lot of attacks will start coming again, but such attacks won’t deter me from staying on the path of the truth which the Minister also stands for. I will continue to support Chief Dare at this trying period and I am prepared for anything that may come along the way.”

He stressed that the minister needs to sanitize all sport federation including para-sports, urgjng him to continue with his proactive approach to sports development in the country.